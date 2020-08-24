If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

School reopenings amid the novel coronavirus pandemic are going about as well as can be expected, with closures and quarantines already happening across the country.

That means your young children are going to need plenty to keep them busy this school year.

Colored pencils and crayons are a great way to keep your children occupied without increasing screen time.

The novel coronavirus pandemic is still wreaking havoc all across the country, which is obviously bad news now that the school year is beginning. Needless to say, in-person school reopenings have not been going well. Schools have no meaningful guidance from the current administration, and they’ve been forced to quarantine thousands of children and teachers already due to COVID-19 exposure.

Whether your children are going back to school full-time or they have limited in-person classes along with remote learning, they’re going to have a lot more time on their hands in the coming weeks and months than what you’re used to during the school year. If you want to keep your young kids busy without increasing screentime, colored pencils and crayons are a great way to do it. In fact, they the best-selling products in Amazon’s entire Toys & Games section! A 2-pack of 36-Count Crayola Colored Pencil Boxes is on sale right now for just over $18, and you can also pick up a Crayola Twistables Crayons Coloring Set with 24 crayons for just $3.99. Those are both fantastic deals, but they won’t be around for much longer.

36-Count Box of Crayola Colored Pencils (2-Pack)

Premium Quality, Long-Lasting, Pre-Sharpened Pencils

Non-Toxic Colored Pencil Set For Adult Coloring Books or Kids 4 & Up

Great For Shading, Gradation, Line Art & More

Colored Pencils, 36 Premium Quality, Long-Lasting, Pre-Sharpened Pencils Non-Toxic Colored Penc… $18.12 Available from Amazon

Crayola Twistables Crayons Coloring Set (24-Count)

CRAYOLA TWISTABLES CRAYONS: Features 24 Twistable Crayola Crayons in assorted colors.

AT HOME CRAFTS & INDOOR ACTIVITIES: Keep spirits high with creative art supplies! Simple and fun crafts for kids are a great way to stay thoughtfully engaged and entertained

NO SHARPENING OR PEELING REQUIRED: Crayon sharpeners aren’t needed here. Twist up & go with this convenient crayon set from Crayola.

PROTECTED COLOR CORE: Plastic barrel design helps prevent damage to color core. Twist down to protect color tips when not in use.

TRAVEL ACTIVITY: Perfect art supplies for kids to color, draw, and create on-the-go.

SAFE AND NONTOXIC: Coloring gift for kids, ages 3 & up.

Crayola Twistables Crayons Coloring Set, Kids Indoor Activities at Home, 24 Count $3.99 Available from Amazon

