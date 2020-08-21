If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ll never forget when you bring home your child for the first time. The trip home from the hospital is such a special one and having them home in the comforts of their new residence is something every parent dreams of. There are a lot of firsts that parents tend to memorialize, including first hair cut, first day of school, and first steps. But another one that people remember fondly is their child’s first bath. Ever so gently having to wash and clean your baby is a special moment for both parents. After you’ve celebrated the first one, there are plenty more baths to come. Unfortunately for your knees, that means a lot of kneeling on the bathroom floor. Protect your knees with a bath kneeler pad. This will soften the effort you place on your legs and save you from any type of pain. You can focus on holding and washing your child rather than how your knees are feeling. Below are our picks for the best bath kneeler pads, so if you’re getting ready to celebrate some firsts as parents, this is something you should think of beforehand. Let’s take a look.

An all-in-one cushion stop

Save your knees and your elbows with the Skip Hop Baby Bath All-in-One Elbow Saver and Kneeler. This is an all-in-one baby bath design that cushions everything during your child’s bath. The cushioned kneeler and elbow saver include large pockets to keep shampoo and soap at your fingertips. There is also a small slip pocket to keep your valuables. Made from neoprene and nylon, this is water-resistant and you can hang it to dry it. You can also lean against the middle. You can choose between this all-in-one set that is connected or you can buy the kneeler or elbow saver separately.

Key Features:

All-in-one baby bath design

Cushioned kneeler and elbow saver

Multiple pockets

Helpful just about anywhere

The amount of uses for the Gorilla Grip Original Premium Thick Kneeling Pad only grows after your child is old enough to wash themselves. You can use this for a kneeler pad during baths and then gravitate to use it during gardening, yard work, yoga, and home repairs. It is made from ultra thick and durable 1.5″ foam. It measures 17.5″ x 11″ x 1.5″ and should not be stood on. You can choose between beige, black, blue, brown, gray, pink, purple, and grass colors. You won’t have to worry about it breaking down, as it’s water-resistant and dries quickly.

Key Features:

Can be used for more than a bath kneeler

Measures 17.5″ x 11″ x 1.5″

Eight color choices

Enjoy more storage

You’ll be able to keep your hands free when you utilize the pockets of the Magicfun Bath Kneeler with Elbow Rest Pad Set. Made of 1.5″ thick foam that measures 22″, it is very durable and flexible. This will protect your knees and your elbows while you’re bathing your child. This set comes with four large pockets that you can store soaps, shampoos, bath toys, and towels. The attached storage bag can be used for storage to avoid having anything soiled. It is made from 100% non-toxic material that is stylish and functional.

Key Features:

Durable and flexible

Protect your knees and elbows

Four large pockets to store items

Enjoy the ease on your knees

The BABY LOVABLES Bath Kneeler and Elbow Pad Rest is meant to be comforting. This has extra thick padding that spans 22″ for both your elbows and your knees. This is big enough for any standard bathtub. Both of them have two large mesh pockets, giving you four to fill. These store away conveniently by attaching the knee pad to the elbow pad for off the ground storage. You can also hang dry it by using the conveniently placed storage handle.

Key Features:

Comfortable in both areas

Store away conveniently

Off the ground storage

Keep it in place

The Puj Pad Bath Kneeler is sure to please you and your child. This has two-layer plush cushioning for extra comfort. This produces comfort and safety, so you won’t have to worry while you’re using it. This has a non-slip backing, so it will stay in place. You can then hang it up for easy storage.

Key Features:

Produces comfort and safety

Non-slip backing

Two-layer plush cushioning

