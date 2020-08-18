If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re always looking for ways to make a fashion statement. Even if you aren’t consciously thinking about it, how you dress yourself says a lot about your personal style. You can wear a suit and tie and look sharp to really boost your sense of self but you can also be hanging out in a tank top and workout shorts more often than not. We all have articles of clothing we wear in our homes versus ones we wear out in public. The same could go for accessories. A hat, backpack, purse, or shoes are just some of the items you could consider to accent your look. A functional and stylish choice is a crossbody sling bag. This is the kind of bag that makes it easy to bring items with you but also frees up your hands and arms. You can work with this bag in almost any situation, from heading to a concert to school to a night out. We’ve highlighted five of our favorite choices to show you the options out there. Here are our picks for the best crossbody sling bags.

Pick your design

You’ll be blown away by how many color and pattern options you have to choose from when you opt for the KAVU Rope Bag Cotton Shoulder Sling Backpack. There are over 125 varieties, ranging from Horizon Dots to Hodgepodge to Pyramid Stack and many others in between. Each one is made from 100% cotton and they are imported. You should hand wash them to keep them clean. The shoulder strap is adjustable and is made out of rope. It is durable and built to last for a long time. The two vertical zip compartments allow you to stash and store your valuables. The cotton canvas is lightweight and the backpack doesn’t prohibit you from maneuvering.

Key Features:

Over 125 patterns

100% cotton

Rope shoulder strap is adjustable

Keep your items safe

Thanks to its design, the OutdoorMaster Sling Bag is great to use for men or women wherever they are going. It features a hook and loop closure and a 12″ shoulder drop. You can pick between azure blue, black, dark blue, garnet red, gray, mocha brown, or teal. This is ideal for traveling, wearing to and from work everyday, bringing on a hike, or riding a bike. The lightweight crossbody design is great and there are hidden anti-theft pockets as well as pockets for water bottles to keep you hydrated. You can reverse the direction of the shoulder strap to make it more comfortable.

Key Features:

Anti-theft pockets

12″ shoulder drop

Reversible shoulder strap

Head to a venue with this

The adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag is a recognizable accessory that packs a lot of punch in its compact design. Made from 100% polyester ripstop, this imported bag is stylish and sleek. There are 11 colors and patterns to choose from, so you can get multiple to match multiple outfits. You can clean this with a damp cloth as necessary. The adidas logo is screen printed on the shoulder straps. There is branded webbing on the bag and the shoulder strap and the zippered pockets in the front and on the slit keep your items secured. This is a perfect small bag that will fit into concert and stadium venues.

Key Features:

Made from 100% polyester ripstop

Branded webbing on the bag and shoulder strap

11 colors and patterns to choose from

Choose how you best want to wear it

Available to move in whatever direction you need it to, the NeatPack Versatile Canvas Sling Bag/Urban Travel Backpack is extremely functional. This bag has a ton of storage, as there is plenty of rooms for gadgets, books, water bottles, and even a laptop. You’ll have access to the small items and it has RFID block, anti-theft pockets for valuables. You can wear this bag over either shoulder or in the front across the chest. There is a convenient cell phone pocket with headphone access. The strap is padded and breathable and it stands up against wear and tear.

Key Features:

Gives you access to small items

Can be worn multiple ways

Features tons of storage possibilities

Tighten or loosen it with ease

The MOSISO Sling Backpack can be used a variety of ways. This can fit all kinds of laptops and tablets and it also can carry your essentials for your next hike. The two mesh bags on each side are great for water bottles up to the largest diameter of 2.5″. The flexible satchel shoulder strap varied from 18″ to a maximum of 36″, allowing you to set it where you prefer it. The strap is breathable and padded and the back panel is comfortable and lightweight

Key Features:

Two mesh bags on each side

Flexible satchel shoulder strap

Breathable and padded strap

