Sony’s PS5 State of Play event on August 6th will not bring us any major announcements, like the PlayStation 5’s price, release date, or preorder date.

The company confirmed as much a few days ago when it revealed the date and time of the upcoming State of Play live stream.

Sony has planned more than 40 minutes of gameplay footage and gaming updates, with the event streaming online via Twitch and YouTube at 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 ET.

It’s August 6th, which means gamers should stop what they’re doing this afternoon to watch another PS5-themed State of Play event online. That last time this happened, Sony treated PlayStation fans to a variety of game trailers for several upcoming attractions. At the end of the event, Sony snuck in the best possible surprise: it revealed the PlayStation 5 console’s new design. Sony showed off the two PS5 versions as well as all the new accessories that will be available in stores this holiday season. But don’t expect similar surprises from today’s event. Sony said a few days ago that there won’t be any big PS5 revelations this time around, in response to a new wave of rumors that claimed the console’s most pressing secrets might be revealed during the show.

As exciting as gameplay videos and new trailers might be, what potential PS5 buyers want to know most is what Sony intends to charge for the PlayStation 5. What are the prices of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition? When will they be available for preorder? When will they actually be released?

A rumor that originated on 4chan a few days ago listed all the games that will be shown during today’s event, and said that the price of the consoles could be revealed during another surprise trailer. But then Sony confirmed the new State of Play event and made it “super clear” that no huge announcements are in store for the live stream:

And just to be super clear — there will be no PlayStation Studios updates in Thursday’s episode. There won’t be any updates around hardware, business, preorders, or dates either. On Thursday, our focus is squarely on showcasing some cool upcoming games coming to the broader PlayStation ecosystem. Should be fun!

It should be fun, but it could be a lot more fun if Sony were to tell us what really matters. The PS5 price will be a key detail that could convince some people to buy the console this year or wait until the price inevitably drops. The coronavirus pandemic will continue to impact the global economy, and many people likely cannot afford a PS5 purchase this year, no matter how exciting the new PS5 games may be.

That said, Sony said that Thursday’s State of Play episode will be “40+ minutes long,” featuring “plenty of new gameplay footage and other game updates.”

Watch the live stream right here starting at 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 ET: