A new photo posted on Twitter purports to show an OLED display from Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 12.

The photo suggests the notch on the iPhone 12 may not be smaller, despite previous rumors to the contrary.

Apple will likely unveil its iPhone 12 lineup in September followed by a broad release in October.

In a tweet fired off earlier today, Twitter user @MrWhite posted a purported photo of an iPhone 12 OLED display. The photo itself doesn’t reveal any startling information about Apple’s forthcoming iPhone lineup, but it does seem to suggest that the notch will remain about the same size. This is particularly noteworthy given that there were some rumblings that the notch on Apple’s iPhone 12 would be a tad smaller than on the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 12 photo published to Twitter can be viewed below. Folks who have examined the photo closely seem to believe that it’s of Apple’s forthcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model.

Apple’s iPhone lineup this year is expected to be particularly ambitious, with the company expected to release four distinct iPhone 12 models this September. Based on a number of credible reports, Apple’s iPhone 12 release will include two Pro models with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays. The company will also release two lower-end models with 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch displays. And while it remains to be seen which model proves to be most popular with consumers, the popularity of the recent iPhone SE suggests that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 might be a runaway hit this year.

The biggest iPhone 12 feature will undoubtedly be support for 5G. And while it remains to be seen the extent to which the public cares about 5G connectivity, some analysts believe it will help spur a huge refresh cycle throughout late 2020 and 2021.

5G aside, Apple’s new iPhone models will likely feature improved camera performance across the board. Though Apple will presumably save its most advanced camera technologies like 3x optical zoom for its two Pro models, there are reports that every iPhone 12 model will feature improved low-light camera performance.

Other rumored iPhone 12 features include 120Hz ProMotion displays on the two Pro models, improved Face ID performance with wider viewing angles, and of course, a blazing fast next-gen A14 processor.

While Apple traditionally releases new iPhone models in mid-late September, the coronavirus will likely result in a slight delay this year. According to a recent leak from John Prosser, Apple’s iPhone 12 models won’t arrive until sometime in October. We’ve even seen rumblings that Apple’s Pro models may not ship until sometime in November.

Incidentally, Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed a slight delay to the iPhone 12 release during Apple’s recent earnings conference call.

“As you know,” Maestri said, “the last year we started selling new iPhones in late September. This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later.”

As to how COVID-19 impacted the iPhone 12 release, travel restrictions earlier in the year prevented Apple engineers from going to China and thus delayed the iPhone 12 testing and validation process.