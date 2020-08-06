If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a special deal available right now on Amazon that slashes the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K to an all-time low price of just $24.99, but it’s only available to a select few lucky people.

Thankfully, there’s another great deal on Amazon’s best streaming media player that anyone and everyone can take advantage of.

Pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K bundled with an Echo Dot smart speaker, and you can save $35 on the pair.

Last month we told you about an incredible sale that drops the price of the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K from $50 to just $24.99. That’s a huge 50% price drop and it also happens to be the device’s lowest price ever. All you have to do to score this deep discount is to use the coupon code 4KFIRETV at checkout, but there’s one small problem: only a select few people can take advantage of this awesome sale. As you can see on Amazon’s terms and conditions page, there’s no rhyme or reason to explain who is eligible for this sale and who isn’t. All you can do is give the code a try to find out whether or not you’re among the chosen ones.

If you give that coupon code a try and it turns out you’re not eligible for the deal, it’s obviously going to be a pretty big bummer. The good news, however, is that a new deal just popped up on Amazon’s site and everyone can get in on the action this time.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot are two of the best devices the company has ever created. They’re also both best-sellers, and they retail for $50 each. Head over to their individual product pages right now on Amazon and you’ll find that they’re both listed at that $50 retail price. If you pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot bundle instead though, the $99.98 combined price tag has fallen to just $64.98 today. That’s a huge $35 discount, but this deal isn’t likely to stick around for very long so you should definitely take advantage now while you still can.

Here are the key details Amazon supplied on the product page for this bundle:

This bundle includes a Fire TV Stick 4K and an Echo Dot. Pair to get hands-free voice control of your Fire TV with Alexa, just say “Alexa, play Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

Fire TV Stick 4K is the most powerful 4K streaming media stick with a Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming. Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and others.

Use the Alexa Voice Remote with dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receiver.

Echo Dot is our most popular voice-controlled speaker, now with improved sound and a new design.

Do more with Alexa. From across the room, ask Alexa to play music, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and help with other requests.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… $64.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

