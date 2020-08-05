Now that August has arrived, we can look back to determine the most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix for the full month of July 2020.

There are a few surprises and a few question marks on the list, but there are also plenty of top-notch movies and shows that you would definitely expect to rank high.

Interestingly, Charlize Theron’s new high-octane action flick The Old Guard didn’t hit the #1 spot on the Netflix charts in July.

Also interesting is the fact that Netflix’s original series typically sweep the charts, but one show that Netflix licensed from another studio last month was actually popular enough to make the cut.

July 2020 was a truly massive month for Netflix. Definitely check out all of Netflix’s original movies and shows that debuted in July to make sure you didn’t miss anything, and here’s the complete release schedule from July including licensed content. August is shaping up to be another big month for Netflix, and you can check out everything set to premiere on Netflix in August right here. Before you get to that, however, don’t you want to make sure you didn’t miss anything big that was released last month?

Now that July 2020 is behind us, we can head over to FlixPatrol to see all the top data for the full month. The site tracks Netflix’s top charts on a daily basis, so it’s the closest thing we have to official data on Netflix viewing trends each month. In the United States, The Lorax managed to top the new high-octane Netflix original The Old Guard to become the #1 most popular movie of the month. There are several more excellent movies on Netflix’s top-10 list for the month, but there’s one flick that made the list for all the wrong reasons. That’s right, we’re talking about 365 Days, the Polish movie that saw a bunch of buzz when it managed to score an impressive 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where TV shows are concerned, you know Netflix’s original series are going to dominate the charts each month. July 2020 was a bit interesting though because it wasn’t a clean sweep. We’re used to seeing Netflix originals in every slot from #1 through #10, but last month ESPN’s critically acclaimed docu-series The Last Dance broke onto the chart at #8. Did you catch all of Netflix’s most popular movies and TV series in July? Check out the full lists below, and we’ve also included the global charts for the month.

Most popular Netflix Content in the United States

Top 10 Movies

The Lorax The Old Guard Desperados 365 Days How Do You Know Fatal Affair Despicable Me Patriots Day The Town Only

Top 10 TV Shows

Unsolved Mysteries Down to Earth with Zac Efron Warrior Nun Cursed Floor is Lava Dark Desire The Baby-Sitters Club The Last Dance Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

Most popular Netflix Content Globally

Top 10 Movies Globally

365 Days The Old Guard Desperados MILF The Kissing Booth 2 Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Fatal Affair The Kissing Booth Feel the Beat The F**k-It List

Top 10 TV Shows Globally

Dark Warrior Nun Cursed Unsolved Mysteries Dark Desire Snowpiercer Down to Earth with Zac Efron All For Love It’s Okay to Not Be Okay The Business of Drugs