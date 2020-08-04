If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nobody knows quite what to expect anytime they are heading out the door in this day and age. The world has changed during these past few months and it likely will never be as it was before. During the pandemic, people have had to constantly adapt to different ways of life. One of the biggest changes has been to our schools, as it isn’t safe for our children to go back to learning the way they previously did. No matter what the upcoming school year is going to look like, HP is here for you and your family.

Thanks to HP’s annual Back to School sales event, you’ll be able to pick up some much-needed upgrades to your devices, especially if your kids are going to be remote learning for a few days, a week, or all year round. This is also perfect for teachers who have to do a lot of virtual teaching and communicate with their students as much as possible. HP is making it easier for everyone by having a huge blowout event to say thank you to teachers, parents, and students alike.

For starters, get yourself an easy-to-use laptop that is great for both students and teachers. The HP Chromebook -14a touch optional will get the job done and is being offered for a tremendously low price. You’ll be able to browse easily with the seamless integration of your favorite Chrome browser. The Intel processor, ample storage space, and the long battery life give you plenty of flexibility as you work. You can choose a touchscreen to make it more accessible to interactive learning and, starting at just $270, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal.

But we have more deals for you, like the one on the HP Laptop – 17t -by300. This is an ideal companion for at-home learning, as it boasts a 17.3″ diagonal HD+ touchscreen display with Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics to enhance any presentation. Communicate with the class easier with the integrated HP TrueVision HD camera and microphone. This is only $620 during this limited-time event.

Students who are going off to college, in some capacity, could definitely use the HP Pavilion Laptop – 15z touch. If they’re juggling multiple courses at once, they don’t always need to be near a plug, as the battery lasts for up to 7.5 hours. This features 16 GB of memory and 256 GB of SSD storage to hold all the projects and presentations that are required for a full course load. This is down nearly $200 and starts at $500!

If it’s easier for students or teachers to work from a desktop, there’s the HP All-in-One – 22-df0120m. This has a 21.5″ diagonal Full HD display, so video calls will come in clear. This comes equipped with AMD graphics and processors for reliability. There is a pop-up privacy camera that is clear and stores away when it’s not in use. For only $450, it can be yours.

HP also has the accessories that can make your life simpler during these times, like wireless printers for only $70 and all kinds of monitors to fit your workspace. Returns are easy and shipping is always free. We have to rely on each other to get through these tough times and we can rely on HP to be there for our back to school needs.

