The hot new Amazfit GTS Smartwatch has been called the “Apple Watch for Android,” even though it works with Android devices and iPhones alike.

While most smartwatches that work with Android phones feature designs that are bulky and dated, this Amazfit watch looks just like Apple’s own Apple Watch, both in terms of the hardware design and the look of the software interface.

Unlike the Apple Watch, which features poor battery life that can’t even carry most users through two full days, the Amazfit GTS lasts up to 14 days on a single charge — and it’s on sale right now at a new all-time low price of just $124.99.

iPhone users who have their heart set on the deep iOS integrations that only watchOS can afford will find that now is a terrific time to get yourself an Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 3 is currently on Amazon starting at its lowest price ever — just $169 — and several Apple Watch Series 5 models are discounted as well. But if you’re an Android user instead, or if you’re an iPhone owner looking for other good smartwatch options to consider, we’ve got a terrific new one for you to check out.

Amazfit’s new GTS Smartwatch has been referred to as the “Apple Watch for Android” because, well, it looks like an Apple Watch. The rounded rectangle design and the look of the user interface will be instantly recognizable, but it’s a great option for people who don’t appreciate how clunky and bland most smartwatches are that work with Android phones.

If you’re unfamiliar with Amazfit, it’s a very well-known company that already has a few popular smartwatch models under its belt. Remember the Amazfit Bip and the $60 Amazfit Bip Lite, which features a battery that lasts longer than a month on a single charge? Well now the company is back with a new smartwatch and it may be the brand’s most stylish option yet. Sure, that’s due in large part to the fact that it’s an Apple Watch copycat, but an Apple Watch that works with Android is something that plenty of people out there have been dreaming of.

The Amazfit GTS sports a gorgeous user interface along with all the features you might want, such as widgets, water-resistance up to 5 ATM, all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and more. On top of all that, the battery lasts for 14 days on a single charge. Apple’s various Apple Watch models can’t even make it two days without dying, so that’s a big advantage for Amazfit. And on top of all that, it’s on sale right now with a double discount that drops it to its lowest price ever. Head over to Amazon and you’ll find a $15 discount along with a $10 coupon you can clip. That makes the final price just $124.99 for this awesome smartwatch!

Here’s the key info from Amazon’s product page:

Slim metal body – 9.4mm thin & 24.8G lightweight aluminum alloy body for a comfortable fit and pleasant look.

Get ready to make a splash – large 1.65” 340 ppi AMOLED display for outstanding and more comfortable viewing experience with 7 customizable access icons.

Go to distance – up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. Up to 25 hours with GPS continuously on.

Smart sports tracking – Track 12 different sports: outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming, mountaineering, trail running, skiing & exercising, etc..

Live connected – receive notifications for incoming calls, emails, messages, and other apps.

