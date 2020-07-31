“What did you say, honey?” is something you probably have yelled to your significant other while they were in the kitchen and you were on the couch. If they ask you to look over at them, you’ll likely have to get up and go over there. But that doesn’t have to be the case. If you had a swivel chair in your living room, family room, or den, you could just rotate yourself to be able to see what they want you to check out. Most people think of swivel chairs are something you only would use for a desk or for gaming. You may also consider a swiveling bar stool for your island or countertop. But if you want to have the ability to move around and see different aspects of your home, we’ve found five outstanding options for you to swivel around in. Now you don’t always have to be at a desk to spin around and look. Here are our picks for the best swivel chairs.

For maximum padding

Feel almost swallowed up by the comfort of the OSP Designs Papasan Chair with 360-degree Swivel. This is a classic Papasan design chair and the tufted cushion is added for additional comfort. The maximum seat height is 16.5″ and the weight capacity is 200 pounds. This features woven polypropylene wicker over a steel frame, so it is built to last for a long time. This is a casual seat that can swivel and rotate a complete 360 degrees. The seat width is 38″ and the depth is 36.5″. You have the option to choose between many different colors, including black, blue, camo, green, grey, orange, purple, red, and white. So you’ll be able to match your color scheme in your home easily.

Key Features:

Many different color options

Swivels a full 360 degrees

Weight capacity of 200 pounds

For a modern look

Adding a great accent to your room, the Art Leon Mid Century Modern Swivel Accent Chair will be a big hit. This is a great swivel chair that has arms and can spin 360 degrees. It measures 22.83″ x 23.62″ x 33.46″ with roomy depth and width for almost any sitter. This will look attractive in almost any room of your house and it comes in candy green, cardinal red, gray, lily sky blue, medium yellow, royal blue 2, or textile dark grey. There are four beechwood legs finished with a natural wood color that extends outward from the base. This holds up to 330 pounds at maximum capacity.

Key Features:

Looks attractive in almost any room of your house

Comes in multiple colors and with arms

Holds up to 330 pounds

Feel completely relaxed in the chair

Why not get a massage while being able to swivel? With the Esright Massage Recliner Chair, you’ll be able to do both. This features five relaxing functions with vibrating, heating 360-degree swivel, reclining, and rocking. It is made from soft and sturdy fabric suitable for everyday use. It comes in either fabric or PU leather, depending on what look you’re going for. There are two intensity levels and the reclining settings are 140° of manual control. This is simple to put together.

Key Features:

Made from soft and sturdy fabric suitable for everyday use

Features five relaxing functions

Easy to assemble

Lounge and lay back

Kicking up your feet is always a great thing at the end of a long day and the Flash Furniture Recliner Chair with Ottoman easy to relax in. This gives you multiple positions to recline in and the ottoman that comes with adds for additional comfort. This is easily spot cleaned and features plush arms, a padded seat, and an integrated headrest. It comes in four colors: brown, palimino, beige, and black. There is a ball-bearing swiveling mahogany base with attached floor protector glides. It can hold up to 250 pounds.

Key Features:

Gives you multiple positions to recline in

Includes an ottoman

Ball-bearing swiveling mahogany base

Keep your body moving

The Safco Zenergy Swivel Ball Chair is a unique option for your home. This leans, bounces, and spins 360 degrees for an active seating experience. This encourages good posture, core muscle strength, and can help increase concentration. It weighs only 13.5 pounds and has a low profile design that can support up to 250 pounds. It measures 17.5″H x 17.5″D x 17.5″W and comes in 12 different colors.

Key Features:

Leans, bounces, and spins 360 degrees

Encourages good posture and core muscle strength

Weighs only 13.5 pounds

