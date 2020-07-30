Surprisingly, Amazon has plenty of Purell hand sanitizer in stock right now on Amazon at prices that are a bit more reasonable than they have been lately — save the pump and squeeze bottles you already have because Purell refills are by far the best value.

You might not even be aware of it, but there’s actually another good option you should consider from a brand that’s just as big: Clorox hand sanitizer.

Like Purell, Clorox hand sanitizer is available in limited supply and it will almost certainly sell out soon.

Believe it or not, there is actually a lot of Purell in stock right now at Amazon — but there are two big problems with it. First, listings like these will inevitably sell out very quickly. And second, demand for Purell is so high that prices are still inflated. For example, definitely stay away from individual bottles of Purell right now because they’re about $10 each with shipping, which is crazy.

The best deals are actually on large 33.8-ounce Purell hand sanitizer refills and tabletop kits with 2 liters of Purell, both of which have a per-ounce price of less than $1 — that’s pretty much unheard of these days. Pick up a few while they’re in stock so you can refill all the pump bottles and squeeze bottles you have and save a ton of money. If you want the perfect pocket-size Purell bottles, 24-packs of military-spec Purell bottles are back in stock if you hurry. Also of note, Purell sanitizing wipes are in stock at a somewhat decent price today compared to recent weeks.

GOJO 1000 ml Refill PURELL NXT Hand Sanitizer $38.47 / 33.8oz refill Available from Amazon

Table Top Stand with Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, includes (2x) 1000mL Refills $79.95 for stand and 2 liters Available from Amazon

Instant Hand Sanitizer FST Military Bottle, 3 oz. Bottle, Lemon Scent, Sold as 1 Carton, 24 Eac… $96.50 for 24 bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Hand Sanitizing Travel Wipes Clean Refreshing Scent 20ct ( Pack of 3) $29.99 for 3 packs Available from Amazon

As we said, it’s not a bad idea to stock up on Purell while it’s available on Amazon, since it’s still next to impossible to find in stores. You should also pick up some best-selling 3-ply face masks and MagiCare KN95 face masks while you’re at it. They’re both on sale today at all-time low prices, and MagiCare masks are under $1 each for the first time ever!

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $21.95 ($0.44 / mask) Available from Amazon

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $18.99 ($0.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

On top of all that though, there’s one more option you should consider as you look to stock up on essentials that help prevent coronavirus infections.

Did you know that Clorox makes hand sanitizer? That’s right, the company best-known for making every type of bleach and spray cleaner you can imagine also cooks up hand sanitizer, and it’s obviously among the best sanitizer out there. In fact, at 71%, it even has a slightly higher alcohol content than Purell! It’s made right here in the USA and there are not one but two listings in stock right now for nice big 33.8-ounce bottles of Clorox hand sanitizer. You can also pick up 16.9-ounce bottles of Clorox hand sanitizer sold directly by Amazon for $17.73 each.

These bottles were designed for use in a touchless dispenser, but you can easily pop open the twist top and use these large bottles to refill any hand sanitizer bottles you already have. On top of that, you can check out the reviews to see that one handy buyer actually just screwed on a spray top to use Clorox hand sanitizer right out of the bottle. In either case, you’ll be getting some of the best hand sanitizer out there for much less than you’ll pay for Purell right now. We expect these to sell out quickly though, so get in on the action while you still have time.

We’ve included both listings below so you’ll hopefully be able to snag the second one when the first one sells out. Note that the price on the second listing is $9 higher than the first, but that’s still a great price and it ships much quicker since it’s Prime-eligible.

Clorox Commercial Solutions Hand Sanitizer Pump, 16.9 Ounces (02176) $17.73 Available from Amazon

Clorox Commercial Solutions Hand Sanitizer Touchless Dispenser Refill, 1 Liter (30243) $29.99 Available from Amazon

Clorox 30243 1000 ml Touchless Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Refill $39.06 Available from Amazon

