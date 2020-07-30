There are usually two types of people in the world: those who can fall asleep as soon as they hit the pillow and those who toss and turn for hours before drifting off. Many times, people have specific sleeping positions they know work for them and they’ll avoid other ones they know don’t work. Searching the market for specialty products to help people sleep, such as sleep aids, breathing machines, nose strips, expensive mattresses can be pricey. One thing that people should first address is the pillow they are sleeping on. If you wake up sore in the neck or prefer a hard pillow to a soft one, there are options for them. For those who want a high quality pillow, take a look at goose down pillows. These are pillows filled with goose feathers, making them feel feathery and fluffy. Enjoy a softer sleep with any of the five goose down pillows we’ve handpicked below.

Adding more choices to your repertoire, the puredown Natural Goose Down Feather White Pillow Inserts come in sets of two. You’ll have your pick of standard, queen, or king sizes and there are multiple color or style options. You can opt for two types of classic white offerings, gray, two types of gusseted white ones, or a normal white one. The stuffing is made from 85% goose feather and 15% of goose down feathers. These are made from recyclable and environmentally-friendly materials that are supportive and comfortable for your to mold to your head or neck. These feature a double-layered cotton shell fabric and plush polyester peach skin inner layers to help avoid feathers pricking through.

Multiple size, color, and style choices

Stuffing is made from 85% goose feather and 15% goose down feather

Mold to your head and neck

Fit multiple kinds of covers

With a size that works for multiple kinds of beds, the JA COMFORTS Goose Down and Feather Bed Pillows come in a pack of two. These are made from 100% cotton and they are filled with 95% goose feathers and 5% goose down. These are comfortable and dry pillows that help you solve backaches and insomnia. Constructed with 233 TC 100% cotton cover fabric, that will keep feathers from pricking through. This comes in a standard/queen size, measuring 20″ x 28″, so it’ll work for standard and queen size cases. They are suitable for any type of sleeping position.

Made from 100% cotton

Come in a standard/queen size

Suitable for any type of sleeping position

Choose a gusseted style

Don’t lose the shape of your pillow by picking up the Basic Beyond Goose Down Feather Pillow – 2 Pack. They are made of 100% cotton and are gusseted pillows with pillow protectors, so they have panels around to keep the shape. This pack provides plenty of support while you sleep, no matter how. These work for side sleepers, stomach sleepers, and back sleepers. You can wash these and dry them in a machine, or you can air dry them. There are different size options for you to choose from.

Gusseted pillows with pillow protectors

Provides plenty of support while you sleep

Wash and dry in the machine

Don’t worry about being pricked

You’ll love the sturdiness of the downluxe Goose Feather Down Pillow – Set of 2. You can pick between queen or king pillows and this is a fit for not only side sleepers but also back sleepers. All of them are finished with a decorated piped edge and they are uniquely double layered to avoid feathers poking through. This will also not have them crunch if you toss and turn. They are very soft with a jacquard quality 100% cotton cover. These just need to be aired out for several hours before using them.

Very soft

Decorated piped edge and double layered

Choose between a queen or a king

Come at the king

Or maybe it should be come to your king, as in king-sized bed, with the Continental Bedding White Goose Down Luxury Pillow. This set of two king-sized pillows each measure 20″ x 36″. They are 100% Egyptian cotton with a 400 thread count. They are filled with 27 ounces of goose down with 550 fill power. They are the perfect height for all kinds of sleepers.

Made from 100% Egyptian cotton with a 400 thread count

King-sized that measure 20″ x 36″

27 ounces of goose down

