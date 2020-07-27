We spend most of our time covering bargains, but some of the best Amazon deals out there aren’t products on sale at deep discounts.

Instead, they’re popular products that are already so affordable, they don’t need extra savings to make them appealing.

Here, we’re going to run down 10 of our favorite products on Amazon that are very useful but so cheap, you won’t believe it.

It might be true that the best things in life at free, but there’s also plenty of great stuff out there that costs money. What you probably don’t realize though, is that some of the most useful products out there are surprisingly affordable. Take the single best-selling item we covered here at BGR Deals these days: Jointown 3-layer coronavirus face masks. They only cost $0.50 each thanks to a coupon you can clip on the product page, but they’re incredibly useful right now. In fact, you should never be without one! Suave hand sanitizer and popular MagiCare KN95 face masks fall into the same category, and the latter is on sale right now at the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

It goes without saying that those products are necessities because of the novel coronavirus, but there are plenty of other must-have items out there that have nothing to do with COVID-19. In this post, we’re going to show you 10 great products that are surprisingly cheap, and yet you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them.

Roav Viva by Anker

Miss Alexa when you leave your home? This awesome car charger by Anker has hands-free Alexa built right in!

Alexa Inside: Amazon’s voice service gives you complete voice control in your car. Just say the word to get directions, listen to audiobooks from Audible, shop online, play music, and more over Bluetooth, Carplay, or Android Auto. (Note: FM transmission, AUX, and Spotify are not supported.)

High-Speed Charging: Dual charging ports equipped with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ technology deliver blazing charging speeds to both driver and passenger. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported.

Supports Alexa Communication: Calling, Messaging, Drop In, and Announcements—all hands-free.

Echo Flex

Speaking of Alexa, you don’t need to spend an arm and a leg to get Alexa in any room of your home.

Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.

Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

LETSCOM 15W Ultra-Slim Fast Wireless Charging Pad

This is one of the fastest and most popular wireless chargers on Amazon’s entire site, and yet it’s also one of the cheapest.

High Charging Speed: High-speed output charging(Using a QC2.0/3.0 or PD adapter; Recommend iPhone 11 Pro /11 Pro Max PD adapter, Samsung Note 10/10+ PD adapter) 15W compatible with LG V50/V40/V35/V30/G8/G7; 10W compatible with Samsung Note 10+/Note 10/Note 9/Note 8/S20+/S20/S10+/S10/S10E/S9+/S9/S8+/S8; 7.5W compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro /11 Pro Max/XS Max/XS/XR/X/8+/8 with latest iOS system and 5W compatible with Google Pixel 3/3XL/4/4XL or other Qi-enabled devices.

Ultra-thin: This wireless charging pad is just 0.3inch super slim, makes it easier to put it in pockets, a high-speed wireless power charging pad can be carried on anywhere. Type-c cables (included) allows our qi wireless charger to work at a faster rate.

AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker

Want delicious espresso and coffee on the go? Don’t spend $5 a cup at Starbucks.

Popular with coffee enthusiasts worldwide, the patented AeroPress is a new kind of coffee press that uses a rapid, total immersion brewing process to make smooth, delicious, full-flavored coffee without bitterness and with low acidity.

Good-bye French Press! The rapid brewing AeroPress avoids the bitterness and high acidity created by the long steep time required by the French press. Plus, the AeroPress paper Microfilter eliminates grit and means clean up takes seconds.

Makes 1 to 3 cups of American coffee per pressing in about a minute, and unlike a French press, it can also brew espresso style coffee for use in lattes, cappuccinos, and other espresso-based drinks.

Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones

These Bluetooth earbuds have thousands of 5-star reviews, and yet they’re less than $20 on Amazon.

THE MOST ADVANCED BLUETOOTH 5.0: Mpow Flame adopts the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology for a more stable connection and stronger signal transmission. It supports various Bluetooth-enabled devices and you can stay connected to 2 Bluetooth devices at the same time.

IMMERSIVE SOUND WITH POWERFUL BASS: With 11mm dynamic drivers, built-in cVc 6.0 noise canceling microphones and chip of SBC & AAC audio, Mpow Flame provides the fantastic sound quality with powerful bass sound and crystal-clear voice calls at any volume. The vocals won’t blend together with instruments. Choose the suitable ear tips (XS/S/M/L) to get a better sealing and listening experience for intensified workouts.

Anker Mini 24W Car Charger

This tiny dual-port car charger is so compact, you can probably close the cover on your car’s power port without even removing it.

Double Duty – Twin USB-A ports pump out a combined 24W—enough to provide a full-speed charge to 2 phones at once. (Not compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge.)

Ultra-Compact – The car charger’s super-small design conserves space, allowing seamless access to the rest of your dashboard.

Heavy Metal – Finished with a scratch-resistant alloy surface to match even the most pristine vehicle interiors.

BLACK+DECKER Power Scrubber Brush

Don’t sit there scrubbing your dishes by hand when they won’t fit in the dishwasher — use this awesome top-rated device instead.

Handy power scrubber for cleaning without all the work

Fully submersible design; Durable scraper edge

Rubber over molded handle ensures a secure, comfortable grip

4 AA batteries and 2 heavy duty scrub pads included

HOUSE DAY Black Magic Space-Saving Clothes Hangers

No closet should be without them, and you get 10 for less than $20.

Magic Cascading Hangers for space saving

Ideal for apartments, dorms, small houses

Can be hung vertically or horizontally to maximize home space

Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light

Tired of taking selfies that never look as good as the ones you see on Instagram? This tiny accessory is a trick of the trade that tons of influencers use.

Look Flawless in Your Selfies: This little light is all about making your selfies best! The light gives soft illumination without harsh light. It’s like having a professional studio photographer whenever you feel the sudden urge to selfie.

Step Up Your Selfie Game: Photos are all about lighting! Using the flash that comes with cell phones is a big no-no. This is why you need this selfie ring light! Just clip it on your phone and you are on your way.

FlipBelt

You’re going to be spending a lot of time exercising outside this summer since only a crazy person would go to the gym these days. This belt with tons of hidden pockets to hold all your stuff is definitely a must-have.

Multi-access pocket openings throughout belt

No buckles to cause uncomfortable chafing

No-Bounce, Even Design

