Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of August 2020.

Some of the notable additions to Netflix in August include The Legend of Korra, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Lucifer: Season 5, Casino Royale, and Quantum of Solace.

As for notable departures, Bad Boys, Groundhog Day, and The Karate Kid are all leaving.

I can’t tell if it’s a result of the pandemic or just a slow month, but August is looking rather grim for Netflix subscribers. In fact, the most notable addition this month might be The Legend of Korra, which is a Nickelodeon cartoon that aired half a decade ago (and also the sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender).

Thankfully, there are a bunch of solid movies being added to the library this month that should keep you occupied, including Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Casino Royale, Jurassic Park, Ocean’s Twelve, Nightcrawler, Safety Not Guaranteed, and Les Misérables, to name just a few.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for August 2020 below:

Streaming August 1st

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Super Monsters: The New Class — NETFLIX FAMILY

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Streaming August 2nd

Almost Love

Connected — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 3rd

Immigration Nation — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 4th

Streaming August 5th

Streaming August 6th

Streaming August 7th

Streaming August 8th

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Streaming August 10th

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nightcrawler

Streaming August 11th

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming August 12th

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 13th

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 14th

Streaming August 15th

Streaming August 16th

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

Streaming August 17th

Streaming August 19th

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — NETFLIX FILM

DeMarcus Family Rules — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

High Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 20th

Streaming August 21st

Streaming August 23rd

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Streaming August 25th

Streaming August 26th

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La venganza de Analía — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Million Dollar Beach House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rising Phoenix — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 27th

Aggretsuko: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Streaming August 28th

All Together Now — NETFLIX FILM

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I AM A KILLER: Released — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 31st

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in August below:

Leaving August 1st

Skins: Vol. 1-7

Leaving August 3rd

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Leaving August 7th

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Leaving August 14th

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Leaving August 18th

The Incident

Leaving August 19th

Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving August 20th

Bad Rap

Leaving August 21st

Just Go With It

Leaving August 23rd

Fanatic

Leaving August 25th

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Leaving August 28th

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Leaving August 31st

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child’s Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He’s Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine’s Day

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in August. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.