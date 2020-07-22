- Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of August 2020.
- Some of the notable additions to Netflix in August include The Legend of Korra, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Lucifer: Season 5, Casino Royale, and Quantum of Solace.
- As for notable departures, Bad Boys, Groundhog Day, and The Karate Kid are all leaving.
I can’t tell if it’s a result of the pandemic or just a slow month, but August is looking rather grim for Netflix subscribers. In fact, the most notable addition this month might be The Legend of Korra, which is a Nickelodeon cartoon that aired half a decade ago (and also the sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender).
Thankfully, there are a bunch of solid movies being added to the library this month that should keep you occupied, including Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Casino Royale, Jurassic Park, Ocean’s Twelve, Nightcrawler, Safety Not Guaranteed, and Les Misérables, to name just a few.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for August 2020 below:
Streaming August 1st
- A Knight’s Tale
- Acts of Violence
- The Addams Family (1991)
- An Education
- Being John Malkovich
- Death at a Funeral
- Dennis the Menace
- Elizabeth Harvest
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Hardcore Henry
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Mad Max (1979)
- Mr. Deeds
- My Perfect Landing: Season 1
- Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
- The NeverEnding Story
- The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
- The Next Step: Season 6
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Operation Ouch: Season 1
- Operation Ouch: Special
- Remember Me
- Seabiscuit
- Super Monsters: The New Class — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Toradora!: Season 1
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
- The Ugly Truth
- What Keeps You Alive
Streaming August 2nd
- Almost Love
- Connected — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 3rd
- Immigration Nation — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 4th
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming August 5th
- Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- World’s Most Wanted — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 6th
- The Rain: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming August 7th
- Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Berlin, Berlin — NETFLIX FILM
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
- ¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Selling Sunset: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sing On! Germany — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tiny Creatures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Word Party Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Work It — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 8th
- The Promise
- We Summon the Darkness
Streaming August 10th
- GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nightcrawler
Streaming August 11th
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming August 12th
- Scary Movie 5
- (Un)Well — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 13th
- Safety Not Guaranteed
- Une fille facile / An Easy Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 14th
- 3%: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- El robo del siglo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fearless — NETFLIX FILM
- Glow Up: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Project Power — NETFLIX FILM
- The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
- The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
- The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
- The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
- Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Teenage Bounty Hunters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 15th
- Rita: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Stranger: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 16th
- Johnny English
- Les Misérables (2012)
Streaming August 17th
- Crazy Awesome Teachers — NETFLIX FILM
- Drunk Parents
- Glitch Techs: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming August 19th
- Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — NETFLIX FILM
- DeMarcus Family Rules — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- High Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 20th
- Biohackers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Good Kisser
- Great Pretender — NETFLIX ANIME
- John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 21st
- Alien TV — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Fuego negro — NETFLIX FILM
- Hoops — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lucifer: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Sleepover — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 23rd
- 1BR
- Septembers of Shiraz
Streaming August 25th
- Emily’s Wonder Lab — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Trinkets: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 26th
- Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La venganza de Analía — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Million Dollar Beach House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rising Phoenix — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 27th
- Aggretsuko: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Bridge Curse
- The Frozen Ground
Streaming August 28th
- All Together Now — NETFLIX FILM
- Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I AM A KILLER: Released — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 31st
- Casino Royale
- Quantum of Solace
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in August below:
Leaving August 1st
- Skins: Vol. 1-7
Leaving August 3rd
- Love
- Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
Leaving August 7th
- 6 Days
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
- St. Agatha
Leaving August 14th
- Adventures in Public School
- Being AP
- Goon
Leaving August 18th
- The Incident
Leaving August 19th
- Some Kind of Beautiful
Leaving August 20th
- Bad Rap
Leaving August 21st
- Just Go With It
Leaving August 23rd
- Fanatic
Leaving August 25th
- Blue Is the Warmest Color
Leaving August 28th
- Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
- The Wicker Man
Leaving August 31st
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Candyman
- Child’s Play
- Clueless
- Failure to Launch
- Get Him to the Greek
- Groundhog Day
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- Jerry Maguire
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Lake House
- Life as We Know It
- Murder Party
- Observe and Report
- One Day
- Public Enemies
- Rugrats Go Wild
- School Daze
- Tootsie
- United 93
- V for Vendetta
- Valentine’s Day
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in August. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.