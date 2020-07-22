By Jacob Siegal
July 22nd, 2020 at 11:50 AM
  • Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of August 2020.
  • Some of the notable additions to Netflix in August include The Legend of Korra, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Lucifer: Season 5, Casino Royale, and Quantum of Solace.
  • As for notable departures, Bad Boys, Groundhog Day, and The Karate Kid are all leaving.

I can’t tell if it’s a result of the pandemic or just a slow month, but August is looking rather grim for Netflix subscribers. In fact, the most notable addition this month might be The Legend of Korra, which is a Nickelodeon cartoon that aired half a decade ago (and also the sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender).

Thankfully, there are a bunch of solid movies being added to the library this month that should keep you occupied, including Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Casino Royale, Jurassic Park, Ocean’s Twelve, Nightcrawler, Safety Not Guaranteed, and Les Misérables, to name just a few.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for August 2020 below:

Streaming August 1st

  • A Knight’s Tale
  • Acts of Violence
  • The Addams Family (1991)
  • An Education
  • Being John Malkovich
  • Death at a Funeral
  • Dennis the Menace
  • Elizabeth Harvest
  • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
  • Hardcore Henry
  • Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • Mad Max (1979)
  • Mr. Deeds
  • My Perfect Landing: Season 1
  • Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
  • The NeverEnding Story
  • The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
  • The Next Step: Season 6
  • Nights in Rodanthe
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • Operation Ouch: Season 1
  • Operation Ouch: Special
  • Remember Me
  • Seabiscuit
  • Super Monsters: The New ClassNETFLIX FAMILY
  • Toradora!: Season 1
  • Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
  • The Ugly Truth
  • What Keeps You Alive

Streaming August 2nd

  • Almost Love
  • ConnectedNETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 3rd

Streaming August 4th

Streaming August 5th

Streaming August 6th

Streaming August 7th

Streaming August 8th

  • The Promise
  • We Summon the Darkness

Streaming August 10th

  • GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
  • Nightcrawler

Streaming August 11th

Streaming August 12th

  • Scary Movie 5
  • (Un)WellNETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Streaming August 13th

Streaming August 14th

Streaming August 15th

Streaming August 16th

  • Johnny English
  • Les Misérables (2012)

Streaming August 17th

Streaming August 19th

Streaming August 20th

Streaming August 21st

Streaming August 23rd

  • 1BR
  • Septembers of Shiraz

Streaming August 25th

Streaming August 26th

  • Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • La venganza de Analía — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Million Dollar Beach House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Rising Phoenix — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 27th

Streaming August 28th

Streaming August 31st

  • Casino Royale
  • Quantum of Solace

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in August below:

Leaving August 1st

  • Skins: Vol. 1-7

Leaving August 3rd

  • Love
  • Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Leaving August 7th

  • 6 Days
  • Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
  • St. Agatha

Leaving August 14th

  • Adventures in Public School
  • Being AP
  • Goon

Leaving August 18th

  • The Incident

Leaving August 19th

  • Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving August 20th

  • Bad Rap

Leaving August 21st

  • Just Go With It

Leaving August 23rd

  • Fanatic

Leaving August 25th

  • Blue Is the Warmest Color

Leaving August 28th

  • Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
  • The Wicker Man

Leaving August 31st

  • Bad Boys
  • Bad Boys II
  • Candyman
  • Child’s Play
  • Clueless
  • Failure to Launch
  • Get Him to the Greek
  • Groundhog Day
  • He’s Just Not That Into You
  • Jerry Maguire
  • The Karate Kid
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • The Karate Kid Part III
  • The Lake House
  • Life as We Know It
  • Murder Party
  • Observe and Report
  • One Day
  • Public Enemies
  • Rugrats Go Wild
  • School Daze
  • Tootsie
  • United 93
  • V for Vendetta
  • Valentine’s Day

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in August. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.

