Best Buy has some killer bargains available today in its “Deals of the Day” sale, plus there’s a big clearance event that you’ll definitely want to check out.

Here, we’ll round up our favorite deals covered by this big sale.

The BGR Deals team has been crushing it lately, and you’ll be reminded of that when you check out the deals in today’s coverage over in our Deals channel. Highlights include ridiculously popular MagiCare KN95 face masks that normally cost $70 per 20-pack on sale for just $24.99 ($1.25 per mask!), Harley Brand KN95 face masks at a new lower price and Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer face masks are back on sale for $0.50 each, MedEx hand sanitizer and Suave hand sanitizer in stock and ready to ship, the crazy wireless camera that lets your iPhone or Android see anywhere for just $29.59, a big one-day sale on Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses, another great one-day blowout on Dash air fryers, $15 off the Fire TV Stick 4K and $20 off the Fire TV Cube, the $60 Roku Streaming Stick+ for an all-time low of $39, $30 off the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, exclusive deals available only to Prime members like a wake up light alarm clock as good as a $140 Philips model for just $37.99 and the lowest price yet on a top-rated Dyson stick vacuum rival, and plenty more.

Did you know that Best Buy is also hosting a big sale today? Did you know that Best Buy actually has hot new deals available each and every day? It’s true, and you can shop them all right here on the retailer’s site — plus there’s an extra shopping event happening right now on clearance and open-box items.

bObsweep – bObi Pet Robot Vacuum

Cleans Multiple Rooms

Set and forget. Let the vacuum do the cleaning for you

The programmable schedule lets you set the vacuum to clean when it’s most convenient for you. Bagless technology

Saves time and energy with no bags to buy or replace. Automatic docking and recharging

After your floors are clean, the robot returns to the docking station to refuel. Rechargeable battery

Provides ample cleaning time on a full charge. Edge cleaning

Allows you to clean hard-to-reach areas. Silver color

Adds a sleek, stylish look.

bObsweep – bObi Pet Robot Vacuum: $199.99 (save $650)

HP – 14″ Chromebook

Google Chrome OS

Chrome OS is the speedy, simple and secure OS that powers every Chromebook. Chrome OS updates automatically every 6 weeks with the latest software and virus protection. 14″ display

Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Energy-efficient WLED backlight. AMD A4-9120C accelerated processor

Dual-core processing. AMD A4 APU handles the AMD Radeon graphics alongside the central processor to balance the load, enabling smooth, fast Internet browsing and fast, responsive performance. 4GB system memory for basic multitasking

Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once. 32GB eMMC flash memory

This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback. Built-in cloud support

Easily save your files to your Google Drive account for secure access wherever you go. You can also sync with your other devices running Chrome and even work offline when needed. Fees may apply. AMD Radeon R4

Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.4 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 2-cell lithium-ion battery. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports microSD memory card formats. Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 5 – 802.11 ac)

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Google Hangouts or other popular applications. Built-in virus protection and Google products

Work, play and do right out of the box with Search, Gmail, Talk, YouTube and Hangouts, then personalize with the Chrome Web Store. Multiple layers of protection defend against viruses and malware. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

HP – 14″ Chromebook: $199.00 (save $50)

Samsung – 65″ Class – 7 Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR

Crystal Processor 4K

The ultrafast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K. Crystal display

Experience crystal-clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture. Universal guide

Powerful AI technology recommends streaming and live TV content all in one simple onscreen guide. Boundless design

An ultra-thin bezel on all sides for a stunningly clean look. Clean Cable Solution®

Hides unsightly power cords and cables. OneRemote function

Automatically detects and controls all compatible connected devices and content. Game enhancer

The TV automatically adjusts settings to help games run smoothly. 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution)

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality. HDR

Unveils shades of color you can’t find on HDTV. Smart TV powered by Tizen

Go beyond Smart TV with next-generation apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate your TV-watching experience. Motion Rate 120

Enjoy smooth, crisp action even in the fastest scenes.

Samsung – 65″ Class – 7 Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR: $529.99 (save $20)

IOGEAR – Wireless HDMI TV Connection Kit

Full HD capability

With support for Full HD resolutions up to 1080p at 60fps, wirelessly place your HDTV or HD projector anywhere up to 100 ft. from your video source without sacrificing picture and sound quality. Plug-N-Play

Comes with everything you need inside the box to get started quickly. No existing Wi-Fi network required

Setting up the kit is hassle-free and does not require a Wi-Fi network or complicated security configurations. 100 ft. wireless range

With a 100 ft. wireless range, this kit will work in open space living areas to deliver Full HD video and audio for your home or small business. Control source device remotely

Control your source A/V device directly from your TV. Just point your remote at the TV with the included IR blaster to control your devices.

IOGEAR – Wireless HDMI TV Connection Kit: $99.99 (save $40)

Emerald – 2.1qt Air Fryer

2.1-quart capacity

Accommodates many foods for a variety of cooking options. Adjustable thermostat

Lets you customize the temperature to accommodate a variety of recipes. Timer

Allows you to set and monitor the cooking time to help ensure tasty results. Learn to make a variety of delicious dishes

Recipe booklet included. 1000W of power

For efficient performance.

Emerald – 2.1qt Air Fryer: $19.99 (save $20)