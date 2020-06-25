Microsoft has announced the free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games being given away in July.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers can grab WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship and Dunk Lords on Xbox One, and Saints Row 2 and Juju on Xbox 360.

You can save about $94 by picking up all four Xbox Games with Gold while they’re on sale for free.

Microsoft announced the slate of free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games it will be giving away in July on Thursday. The highlight of the Games with Gold selection this month is WRC 8, which might not have the same name recognition as Forza or Gran Turismo, but is one of the best rally sims on the market. If you miss the ridiculousness of NBA Jam, you might want to check out the 2-on-2 basketball game Dunk Lords.

Also, if you’re interested in a fun history lesson, download Saints Row 2 on your Xbox One and see what the series looked like before it went all-the-way-crazy with the release of Saints Row 3 in 2011.

Here are the details on the availability of all the Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games with Gold for July:

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship ($49.99 ERP): Available July 1 to 31 on Xbox One The most complete and authentic official WRC simulation yet. New physics for all surfaces, a completely redesigned career mode, dynamic weather conditions, 50 teams, 14 countries, 100 tracks, weekly challenges and an eSports mode…

($49.99 ERP): Available July 1 to 31 on Xbox One Dunk Lords ($19.99 ERP): Available July 16 to August 15 on Xbox One Dunk Lords is a two-on-two basketball beat ’em up featuring over-the-top special moves, devastating dunks, and game-changing equipment.

($19.99 ERP): Available July 16 to August 15 on Xbox One Saints Row 2 ($9.99 ERP): Available July 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Help the 3rd Streets take back their city in this explosive sequel to the 2006 hit. Saints Row 2 features unparalleled character creation and customization; a massive open world to explore by land, air or sea; and online co-op play that enables you and a friend to play through the entire story of Saints Row 2.

($9.99 ERP): Available July 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Juju ($14.99 ERP): Available July 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Get ready to jump to a new level of adventure! Embark on a dangerous and mystical journey with the shaman panda, Juju, and his lizard sidekick, Peya, to save both his father and world from an ancient evil. Bounce, run, chant, and battle enormous bosses in this beautifully animated and enjoyable platformer.

($14.99 ERP): Available July 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

You’ll save over $94 if you pick up all four games, and can add up to 4000 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One, so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360 on hand, you can still download all four games listed above. And as always, some of last month’s free games are still available if you hurry, so be sure to download them before they go back to being paid.