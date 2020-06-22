WWDC 2020 kicks off today and Best Buy launched an awesome sale on Apple devices to celebrate the annual event.

You’ll find deep discounts available on all of Apple’s latest devices, from iPhones and AirPods to MacBook laptops and more.

Here’s we’ll highlight all the best deals in the sale, which is set to run for 4 days and end on Thursday evening.

On top of all that, Best Buy is running a big 4-day sale that kicks off today to correspond with Apple’s WWDC 2020 event, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Monday with a virtual keynote presentation. To celebrate the occasion, Best Buy is offering terrific deals on several top Apple products until the end of the day on Thursday. You can check out those deals and more right here on Best Buy’s site, and you’ll find a roundup of all the best deals down below.

Save up to $500 on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max

Save up to $100 on 7th-generation Apple iPads

10.2-inch Retina display A10 Fusion chip Touch ID fingerprint sensor 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera Stereo speakers 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data² Up to 10 hours of battery life³ Lightning connector for charging and accessories Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil¹ iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your Apple devices² Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri Double-tap to play or skip forward New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices Charges quickly in the case Case can be charged using the Lightning connector Rich, high-quality audio and voice Seamless switching between devices Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case: $139.99 (save $20)

Apple – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your Apple devices² Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri” Double-tap to play or skip forward The new Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices AirPods charge quickly in the case The case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector Rich, high-quality audio and voice Seamless switching between devices Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Wireless Charging Case

Apple – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $179.99 (save $20)

$100 off new Apple MacBook Air

Stunning 13.3″ Retina display with True Tone technology³ Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID Tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor Intel Iris Plus Graphics Fast SSD storage 8GB of memory Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports Up to 11 hours of battery life¹ Force Touch trackpad 802.11ac Wi-Fi Available in gold, space gray, and silver The latest version of macOS Configurable processor, memory, and storage options are available

Up to $200 off Apple MacBook Pro 13″

Tenth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology Backlit Magic Keyboard Touch Bar and Touch ID Intel Iris Plus Graphics Ultrafast SSD Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports Up to 10 hours of battery life* 802.11ac Wi-Fi Force Touch trackpad Available in space gray and silver The latest version of macOS

Up to $1,050 off Apple MacBook Pro 15.4″

9th generation 8-core Intel Core i9 processors Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology Touch Bar and Touch ID Radeon Pro 560X graphics with 4GB of video memory Ultrafast SSD Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports Up to 10 hours of battery life* 802.11ac Wi-Fi Latest Apple-designed keyboard Force Touch trackpad Available in space gray and silver

Apple – HomePod

Breakthrough speaker with amazing sound Spatial awareness that senses its location Built to bring out the best in Apple Music Learns what you like based on what you play Intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks Controls your smart home accessories Requires iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup. Siri works with Apple Music. Subscription is required for Apple Music. Only HomeKit-enabled devices can be controlled by HomePod.

Apple – HomePod: $199.99 (save $100)