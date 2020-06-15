Sony did not announce the price of the PS5 during its PlayStation event on Thursday.

A listing on Amazon France included both the price for the European Union and the release date for the product before the information was removed.

The listing is still up and belongs to the official PlayStation account that sells other PlayStation products on Amazon. The same account has set up pages for all the PlayStation 5 accessories that Sony unveiled last week.

Sony finally unveiled the design of the PS5 during its media event on Thursday, which was otherwise used to show off several games that are in the works for the new console. The new PlayStation design reveal came at the end of the show without any additional commentary. Sony did not address it in any way at the time, nor did it provide any other details about the PS5.

Since then, however, Sony has listed the PlayStation 5 on Amazon France, complete with pricing information and a release date. The information was removed, but not before it was screenshotted. A placeholder for the PS5 still exists on the official PlayStation page on Amazon France, but pricing and launch data has been removed.

Similar listings were found on Amazon UK before the PS5 press event, with some buyers having placed preorders for a 2TB PS5 for £599.99. We explained at the time that the listings were not necessarily relevant and that we were probably looking at placeholder data. Later, we found out that the listings were an error.

This time around, the “Sony PlayStation 5” product appears to be the real deal over on Amazon France. The listing has the proper images and is filed under the official PlayStation account that sells other Sony devices.

Moreover, the listing also includes links to other PS5 hardware, including the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, new Camera HD accessory, Pulse 3D wireless headphones, DualSense charger, DualSense controller, and PS5 remote. Sony introduced all of these devices during the same PS5 streamed event last week.

None of these listings offer pricing information or launch dates, and they all say the products are unavailable at this time. If you scroll for more details, you won’t find specifications or release dates. But the PS5 listing does offer a “December 31st, 2021” release date. That’s clearly a placeholder date, as the console will hit stores this holiday season.

That said, someone did find an earlier version of the PS5 listing, which listed both the price of the console and the purported release date, as seen in the screenshot above. If the data is accurate, the PS5 will sell for €499.99 and ship on November 20th. Both of these details sound familiar because we’ve seen them in previous leaks.

That price likely amounts to $499.99 for the US, because we’re not looking at an actual currency conversion. The European price also includes VAT tax, which is why it’s more expensive. Similarly, the original retail price for the PS4 was $399.99 for the US market and €399.99 for the European Union.

As with any price leak, regardless of product, take this with a grain of salt. It’s unclear when Sony will unveil the price of the PS5 consoles or the preorder dates. It could happen as soon as next month. But if that’s the actual price of the PS5, then the PS5 Digital Edition will be even cheaper. And that’s something to look forward to.