Netflix’s library is still growing in June with 21 new shows, movies, and specials this week.

There aren’t many familiar names on the list this week, but Ryan Murphy’s The Politician is returning for its second season, for those of you who liked the first.

There’s also an anime movie about a girl who turns into a cat to hang out with her crush.

It’s not often that an entire week passes on Netflix without anything I’ve ever seen or even really recognize joining the streaming library, but that’s pretty much the case for the week of June 14th. Ok, I’ll take that back, because, for some reason, I did see Baby Mama in theaters. Though I wish I hadn’t.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of June 14th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, June 14th

Marcella: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Eighteen months later, Marcella is living under a new identity in Belfast, where she’s infiltrated a crime family as a deep undercover operative.



Monday, June 15th

Underdogs

Tuesday, June 16th

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

Wednesday, June 17th

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The series about a hilarious high school teacher trying to make a difference in the lives of some smart but underperforming students returns for Part 2.



Thursday, June 18th

A Whisker Away — NETFLIX ANIME In Studio Colorido’s second feature-length film, a girl with a funny nickname is desperate to get closer to her crush. Her solution: turn into a cat.

The Order: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL At Belgrave University, the bad blood between werewolves and magicians reaches a breaking point — until a greater evil threatens to destroy them all.



Friday, June 19th

Babies: Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY As babies make sense of a brand-new world, breakthrough research details how they are already equipped to handle the complexities of human life.

Disclosure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Father Soldier Son — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY When Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch is critically wounded in Afghanistan, it sets him and his sons on a journey of love, loss, redemption and legacy.

Feel the Beat — NETFLIX FILM After failing to make it on Broadway, April returns to her hometown and reluctantly begins training a misfit group of young dancers for a competition.

Floor Is Lava — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.

Lost Bullet — NETFLIX FILM A convicted car mechanic is recruited to work for the cops, pimping police vehicles for high-speed chases. But danger will follow him fast.

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL As Malu and the ladies move on from their recent tragedy, they take on career challenges, new love possibilities and confront injustices with bravery.

One-Way To Tomorrow — NETFLIX FILM Two strangers cross paths on a train en route to Izmir, bonding over their turbulent — and unexpectedly intertwined — romantic pasts.

The Politician: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Double crosses, a three-way relationship and a single-issue candidate add up to a mud-flinging race for State Senate that Payton will do anything to win.

Rhyme Time Town — NETFLIX FAMILY Two best friends find fun and adventure while living in Rhyme Time Town, a fantastical place filled with beloved nursery rhyme characters.

Wasp Network — NETFLIX FILM Based on a true and gripping story: Cuban spies infiltrate exile groups in the 1990s to stop terrorism against the island, but at a high personal cost.



Departures

Tuesday, June 16th

The Stanford Prison Experiment

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in June, as well as the full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.