Reviews of the new Netflix series Space Force were pretty brutal overall, but it’s nevertheless at the top of our list this week of the most-watched shows on Netflix.

The ranking comes, as always, from the team at the streaming search engine service Reelgood, which provides a regular snapshot of what its millions of monthly users are watching the most.

The data for this latest look at what shows are the most-watched on Netflix right now covers June 3-10.

I am still fighting a losing battle to try to convince my colleagues here at BGR that Netflix’s new Steve Carell-led comedy Space Force is a fun and immensely entertaining binge for the coronavirus era, when we’re all kind of drowning in a never-ending torrent of bad, scary news. But I do feel somewhat vindicated, in that many of you all out there seem to agree — with audiences apparently enjoying the series a lot more than sourpuss critics, so much so that Space Force (which reunited The Office duo of Carell and showrunner Greg Daniels) is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix according to our newest weekly ranking of the hottest series on the streamer.

The 10-episode Season 1 of Space Force debuted on Netflix back on May 29, and since then the show has remained in the Top 10 list that Netflix prepares itself of what’s popular on the streamer. The show has also been in the news in recent days for a hilarious and altogether unexpected reason — the series seems to have actually outmaneuvered the real-life Space Force created by the Trump administration in order to secure a trademark for the “Space Force” phrase. At any rate, we’re writing about the show because it’s at the top of the latest weekly rankings prepared by the streaming search engine service Reelgood, which regularly shares with BGR a look at what the service’s millions of monthly users are bingeing the most across Netflix and the other major streaming services.

You can check out the full list from Reelgood of the hottest shows on Netflix (for the week of June 3-10) at the bottom of this post, but we’re going to stick with Space Force for a moment.

Check out our earlier interview with Greg Daniels, who created the show along with Carell. That piece also includes our initial review of the show — which, In my opinion, offers a fine mix of comedy as well as satirization of the Trump-era federal government, along with a dollop of appreciation for science and scientists. Critics, nevertheless, have largely not agreed with me (other than some exceptions, like this piece from Ars Technica raving that Space Force is the “best new series of 2020” so far).

As of the time of this writing, the show has a 40% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on ratings from 86 critics. The audience score, however, is 77%, based on more than 1,700 user ratings. Likewise, it’s not hard to find these kinds of assessments from viewers on social media:

Unpopular opinion — Space Force is genuinely funny. #netflix — Dan Ilic 🧴👐 (@danilic) June 10, 2020

I gotta say Space Force is funny. https://t.co/F6xACbgwBL. #SpaceForce — 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐛𝐲 (@StephenBowlby) June 13, 2020

There’s not much else to say, other than it’s definitely worth giving at least one episode a try to see if you like it. Meantime, take a look at the rest of this week’s Top 10 list of the most-watched Netflix series below — is your favorite on the list?

These lists, which Reelgood also provides to us at the end of each month for a slightly different take on what’s popular at any given time on Netflix, are a great way to get new ideas and suggestions for what to watch next on the service. Since I’ve already burned through Space Force, I’m currently working on White Lines and Money Heist, both of which are set in exotic European locales and making me long for the lifting of coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

The 10 most-watched series on Netflix (for June 3-10), per Reelgood, are as follows: