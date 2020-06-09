Destiny 2 players who own the game and any expansion content on the PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X for free.

Three expansions are currently in the works for Destiny 2. Beyond Light is launching this fall.

Bungie has no plans to release Destiny 3 and wants to keep supporting Destiny 2 for years to come.

Bungie laid out its plans for the future of Destiny 2 in a stream on Tuesday, and fans will be pleased to learn that the live game isn’t going anywhere any time soon. But before we get to the updates about new seasons and expansions, we should get the biggest news out of the way: All of the Destiny 2 you already own will come with you to the PS5 or Xbox Series X version of the game for free. If you’ve already purchased every expansion on your PS4 or Xbox One, you won’t have to buy them again when you decide to upgrade to a next-gen console.

Bungie says that Destiny 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X will be capable of 60fps and 4K resolution. The game will also support intergenerational cross-play, which means that if you pick up a PS5, but your friend keeps their PS4, you can still play all of the content together. The same is true for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

That’s the big news for Destiny 2 on next-gen consoles, but it’s really just the tip of the iceberg of what was revealed on Tuesday. Here are all of the major announcements that the developer made during its livestream:

Season of Arrivals begins today with a dungeon called Prophecy that anyone can access.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is the next major expansion, coming on September 22nd, 2020.

The Witch Queen is the name of the expansion planned for 2021.

Lightfall is the working title of the expansion planned for 2022.

There are currently no plans for Destiny 3. Instead, the team wants to focus on Destiny 2.

In order to keep Destiny 2 from becoming too unwieldy as the game continues to grow, Bungie is introducing the Destiny Content Vault (DCV), where older, less actively played content will be cycled out.

The DCV will not only include all inactive Destiny 2 content, but also all content from Destiny 1, which will allow Bungie to bring back (or “unvault”) content from both games every year.

The Cosmodrome from Destiny 1, along with its strikes and its raid, will be “unvaulted” in 2021.

Mars, Io, Titan, Mercury, and Leviathan and all their support activities will be vaulted this fall.

When Beyond Light launches in September, these will be the available destinations: Europa (new), Cosmodrome (unvaulted), Moon, Tangled Shore, Dreaming City, European Dead Zone, and Nessus.

To say that Destiny 2 has become bloated in the nearly three years since its launch would be an understatement. While some players might complain that there’s not enough to do, there is also a ton of content that no one wants to play anymore, and this gives Bungie the ability to cycle that content out without permanently removing it. If Destiny 2 is going to survive into the next generation, this was always going to be a necessary step.

If you want more Destiny 2, check out my timeline for the first in-game live event that happened last weekend.

Image Source: Bungie