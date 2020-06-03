A new iPad Pro model with 5G support is expected to arrive in 2021.

Apple’s next-gen iPad Pro will boast Apple’s blazing fast A14 processor.

The iPad Pro 5G will also feature a mini-LED display.

Apple is planning to launch a brand new iPad Pro model with 5G support sometime in early 2021, according to a new leak from Twitter user L0vetodream. Though previous reports indicated Apple was aiming to launch a 5G iPad Pro sometime this fall — likely a month after the iPhone 5G unveiling — those plans were reportedly pushed back for unknown reasons.

So what do we know about Apple’s next-gen tablet? Well, L0vetodream — who has previously provided reliable information about upcoming Apple products — notes that it will boast an A14x processor, 5G connectivity, and a mini-LED display. Taken together, Apple’s next-gen iPad Pro will arguably represent the most compelling iPad upgrade we’ve seen in some time.

Performance-wise, some leaked A14 benchmarks suggest that Apple’s next-gen processor — which will debut on the iPhone 12 — will be an absolute screamer that will put rivals to shame. Meanwhile, mini-LED displays will provide all sorts of enhancements. Aside from the fact that the technology allows for thinner and lighter displays, it also provides decidedly improved picture quality on account of high contrast, local dimming, and impressive wide color gamut performance.

Incidentally, there are reports that Apple is planning to roll out mini-LED technology across its product line, including its MacBook line, the Apple Watch, and even a 27-inch iMac Pro that will reportedly launch sometime later this year. It’s also believed Apple will introduce mini-LED displays on more affordable iPad models later on down the line.

The iPad aside, it’s no secret that the next big product launch Apple has scheduled is the iPhone 12. Set to be unveiled this September, we’ve seen conflicting reports as to when Apple’s next-gen smartphones may actually hit store shelves. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic reportedly delayed development by a few weeks, which is to say the iPhone 12 may not hit store shelves until sometime in October.

The launch window aside, the iPhone 12 will be the first Apple device to include support for 5G connectivity. What’s more, Apple is expected to launch four distinct iPhone models this year, all with OLED displays. We’ve also seen reports that the iPhone 12 design will be more reminiscent of the iPhone 4 and will boast a smaller notch design.

Before new hardware, however, Apple will introduce iOS 14 at its WWDC event later this month. Of course, with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, Apple’s annual developer conference will be an online-only affair this year. While iOS 14 rumors have been in relatively short supply, some expected features include enhanced HomeKit functionality, CarKey support, improved Apple Pencil functionality, and more.

Image Source: Apple