Apple just rolled out iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 for the public to download.

Apple says that iOS 13.5.1 “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users,” but has yet to offer any additional details about what security issues were addressed.

Hackers on Twitter have said that the update patches the kernal vulnerability in iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 used by the new unc0ver jailbreak tool.

Nearly two weeks after the launch of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, Apple is out with a seemingly minor update that is said to address security issues. “This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users,” the company says in the release notes for iOS 13.5.1, which you can download now on your device. To be clear, this is not a beta release, so anyone can get it right away.

It’s worth noting that this update also comes just days after a massive jailbreak for every device capable of running iOS 13.5 was released, which makes it seem possible that this update is solely to combat the unc0ver jailbreak tool. In fact, one of the hackers behind the tool said as much on Twitter just moments ago.

For those who have yet to upgrade to iOS 13.5, the update includes the Exposure Notification API for developers to make contact tracing apps, improvements for Face ID so that users can unlock their devices more easily while they’re wearing a mask, the ability to stop tiles from changing sizes on Group FaceTime calls, and an option to automatically share important health information with emergency services when you call them.

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.5 or iPadOS 13.5, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone SE 2nd generation

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Image Source: Apple