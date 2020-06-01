An Android wallpaper is enough to crash handsets made by Samsung and other handset makers, and that’s thanks to an improper Google color profile.

The crash might force you to restore the phone to factory settings, which means you’d lose all the data in the process.

There is a way to save the sunset image and use it as a wallpaper, and it involves editing the photo or taking a screenshot of it.

We usually warn you to avoid specific messages on iPhone that can crash your device. It’s usually a string a strange character, a perfect storm if you will, that can make the handset unresponsive, and those issues can be fixed most of the time. It’s now time to look at a similar problem that’s affecting Android devices, an image that can crash your handset if you use it as a wallpaper. Unlike the iPhone SMS bug, this one only affects your device if you set that image up as a wallpaper yourself, so you can’t run into it accidentally.

Well-known Samsung leaker Ice Universe posted the warning on Twitter on Sunday, advising handset users to avoid the temptation of setting the photo as a wallpaper. The image itself is beautiful enough to convince some people to save it and set it as a wallpaper.

WARNING！！！

Never set this picture as wallpaper, especially for Samsung mobile phone users!

It will cause your phone to crash!

Don't try it!

If someone sends you this picture, please ignore it. pic.twitter.com/rVbozJdhkL — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 31, 2020

However, if you’re looking for a challenge and you’re curious whether the whole thing works on your Android device, then be ready to spend time on fixing the phone. As Android Central explains, the sunset image will crash any Android phone, and it’s all because of an improperly coded Google color profile that actually causes the entire Android System UI to crash.

Opening the image in a browser, or saving it on your phone will not lead to crashes. In fact, any edits you decide to do to the image will fix the problem, and you’ll be able to set it as a wallpaper. A screenshot version of it would also do the trick.

However, if you set the original file as a wallpaper, it’ll crash any Android phones.

The fix that most people might go for is a factory reset of the phone, in which case you’d better have a recent backup on hand. You can also attempt to boot into safe mode, and then quickly replace the wallpaper with something else. Android Central says there’s another solution available, but only if you have a custom ROM or root your phone, something that not many people do — use your recovery app if you have one to purge the wallpaper image data.

That said, all you have to do to avoid the problem is to ignore the image above. Or, if you really need it as a wallpaper, then just edit it before setting it up.

Samsung's Galaxy S20 series phones sharing the same wallpaper. Image Source: Samsung