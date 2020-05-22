Pizza Hut is giving away half a million free pizzas to celebrate the graduating class of 2020.

In order to claim your free pizza, you need to log in to your Hut Rewards account before May 28th.

Once you claim your free medium one-topping pizza, you have until June 4th to actually redeem it.

Graduation ceremonies are excruciatingly slow, are often held in overcrowded rooms or under the beating sun, and require students to buy silly caps and gowns that they’ll never even look at again. They are also incredibly meaningful for countless students and parents, but due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, millions of seniors will never have the chance to walk across the stage and accept their diplomas in front of their friends and family.

No online commencement speech from a celebrity or a former president can substitute a graduation ceremony… but maybe some free pizza will do the trick. Starting this weekend, Pizza Hut is giving away 500,000 pizzas to honor 2020 graduates, but unlike a recent Krispy Kreme promotion, you don’t need to actually be graduating to take advantage of the deal. As long as you have a Hut Rewards account, you can get a free medium 1 topping pizza.

“We’re teaming up with America’s dairy farmers to honor 2020 graduates by giving away half a million FREE pizzas! Just sign in to your Hut Rewards account below to claim your free medium 1 topping pizza and redeem online through 6/4. Cheers to you!” read the instructions on the Pizza Hut website.

Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas. Visit https://t.co/jgwYy9Tsc6 to claim your free medium 1-topping pizza while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/64zaUHawl1 — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) May 22, 2020

The offer began on May 21st and ends at 11:59 PM CT on May 28th, or whenever the free pizza supply is exhausted. Considering the fact that we’re all stuck at home, I have a feeling the supply won’t last until the 28th. Once you claim your free pizza, remember that you only have until June 4th to redeem it.

“Our brand has a long history of celebrating moments that matter – like graduations – and Pizza Hut takes pride in being a part of our customers’ big days,” said George Felix, CMO, Pizza Hut. “So, it’s only natural that we’d be there for students and their families to help celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class of 2020. We’re proud to partner with America’s hard-working dairy farmers to bring students who are missing out on their chance to cross the stage with their diploma, an opportunity to celebrate with their favorite Pizza Hut pizza.”

Admittedly, a medium one-topping pizza from Pizza Hut isn’t going to restore all of the memories graduating seniors would have been making over the past two months, but as a high school and college graduate, I can tell you that I never would have turned down a free pizza at either age. And I rarely do now, either.

