Netflix is staying busy in the second half of the month, with 15 new shows, movies, and specials coming to the streaming service this week.

Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae star in The Lovebirds, a romantic comedy directed by Michael Showalter, who you might know from The State and Wet Hot American Summer.

Patton Oswalt is back with a new comedy special called I Love Everything as well.

This is a somewhat quiet week for Netflix, without any huge tentpole franchises returning with new seasons, but there are a few intriguing additions. Michael Showalter is behind some of my favorite TV shows and movies of the last two decades, including Wet Hot American Summer and The Big Sick, and his new movie The Lovebirds is debuting on Netflix this week. We’re also getting the first new standup special from Patton Oswalt in three years.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of May 17th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, May 17th

Soul Surfer

Monday, May 18th

The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Ten teams of florists, sculptors and garden designers push their talents to the limit to create extravagant floral installations in this competition show hosted by Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou. Facing elimination with every task set, these international teams of plant-obsessed artisans will be judged by florist to the stars, Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht and a slew of guest judges for a chance to display their own sculpture at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.



Tuesday, May 19th

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Like the ancient grains of Babylon, Patton provides a healthy dose of witticism in his newest Netflix comedy special, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything. Enjoy yourself as the Emmy and Grammy winning comedian reflects on hilarious existential anecdotes after recently embracing his fifties, which includes attending his daughter’s second-grade art show that cost him the chance to board a full-scale Millennium Falcon or how buying a house is like hiring a suicide squad of superhuman subcontractors.

Sweet Magnolias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Maddie Townsend has a lot on her plate — including three kids, a cheating husband and one unlikely suitor who has everyone in town talking.

Trumbo

Wednesday, May 20th

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Actor and singer Ben Platt performs in a sold-out show recorded at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM When Omar’s grandfather forces him to get a job at a tech company in Mexico City, he meets a quirky ensemble of nine-to-fivers … and some nemeses.



Friday, May 22nd

Control Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL When a hacker begins releasing students’ secrets to the entire high school, the socially isolated but observant Sofía works to uncover their identity.

History 101 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world-changing discoveries.

Just Go With It

THE LOVEBIRDS — NETFLIX FILM When a couple in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names.

Selling Sunset: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The reality series that follows LA’s most elite real estate agents returns for Season 2, documenting their juicy private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients.

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The animated series returns for Season 2, with the entire gang transformed into cartoons.



Saturday, May 23rd

Dynasty: Season 3

Departures

Sunday, May 17th

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

Monday, May 18th

Scandal: Season 1-7

Tuesday, May 19th

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She’s Out of My League

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in May, as well as the full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

