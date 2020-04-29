The latest iOS 13.5 beta includes Apple’s brand new coronavirus exposure notification API.

The API is designed to support contact tracing, a Bluetooth solution that will alert iPhone users when they’ve come into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

Apple earlier today released a new developer beta of iOS 13.5, an update that introduces the company’s exposure notification API that will enable contact tracing for the coronavirus. As you’ve likely heard by now, both Google and Apple worked on a Bluetooth-powered solution designed to let people discover if and when they’ve come into close contact with someone who previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Given the urgent need,” Apple said in a press release earlier this month, “the plan is to implement this solution in two steps while maintaining strong protections around user privacy.”

While exposure notifications will ultimately be an opt-in process, it’s currently opt-out in the recent beta. Still, it can easily be toggled off by going to Settings > Privacy > Health > COVID-19 Exposure Notifications and then tapping the corresponding button into the off position. Remember, though, actual apps utilizing the feature aren’t slated to arrive until May.

Incidentally, CNBC has a fascinating write-up detailing how Apple and Google started working together on their respective contact tracing applications. Interestingly, engineers at both companies were working on similar solutions independently before joining forces.

It wasn’t a foregone conclusion that the two companies, which have a long history of bitter competition in smartphones, would cooperate. … But in this case, they knew they had to come together. A system for exposure notification needed to be interoperable, otherwise there would be huge gaps in coverage. The two companies couldn’t formally announce plans to work together until they got a green-light from their CEOs. So Apple CEO Tim Cook and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai hashed it out on a virtual meeting several days ahead of the official announcement on April 10th.

Notably, the new API isn’t the only coronavirus-related update in the iOS 13.5 beta. Developers have found that Face ID now has a new feature such that if it detects a user is wearing a mask, it will automatically ask them to enter in their passcode.

A list of devices capable of running iOS 13.5 can be seen below:

iPhone SE 2nd generation

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

Image Source: Ray Tang/LNP/Shutterstock