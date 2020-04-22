Microsoft just registered a new Xbox Series X logo that could be used on the next-gen console, Series X games, and other associated products in the near future.

The company is yet to formally show the new logo, or reveal the console’s retail packaging and other branding initiatives.

Sony’s PS5 logo was unveiled back in early January at CES 2020.

Microsoft and Sony both decided to launch their next-gen consoles this year, and 2020 should have been a significant year for gaming. Then the coronavirus pandemic happened, pausing life as we knew it. Strict social distancing measures stopped every activity that involved crowds of people, and that’s why we didn’t have any proper PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X announcements. Microsoft did have a considerable advantage over Sony, after having unveiled the console’s design in mid-December, well before the world started worrying about a pneumonia-like new disease from China. Since then, the company has been one step ahead of Sony, revealing the full specs of the console and showing the Xbox controller before Sony had a chance to match Microsoft’s moves. But not all new Xbox announcements are supposed to be exciting, and the latest revelation is proof of that.

Microsoft just filed for a Series X trademark application that shows the new design of the Series X logo. “The mark consists of the word SERIES in a vertical formation to the right of which appears a stylized letter X,” the application reads.

The logo might be used on a variety of products in the future, from the next-gen console and controller to games and other paraphernalia related to Microsoft’s Series X products.

It’s really an inconsequential detail, one that doesn’t warrant any special attention. After all, gamers will quickly realize what it is once they start spotting it in stores this holiday season, and they’ll get used to searching for it when it comes to shopping for games in the coming years. That is if Microsoft decides to use it. We’re yet to see the actual retail packaging of the Xbox Series X and the new controller. The console is still expected to launch this holiday season, but Microsoft hasn’t revealed a release date or pricing information.

It’ll be interesting to see if Microsoft comes up with a similar Series S logo. The Series S is the rumored name for the cheaper new Xbox console that Microsoft is expected to unveil soon.

Sony made a big deal out of the PS5 logo, which turned out to be precisely what people had expected. Back in early January, we all expected some sort of PS5 teaser during Sony’s big CES 2020 event. What we got was something entirely different. Sony recapped the PS5 announcements from previous months, with the PS5 logo being the only new information the company was willing to share with the world at the time. Back then, we were expecting Sony to unveil the PS5 during a mid-February PlayStation event. Again, that was well before the coronavirus started spreading all over the world.

