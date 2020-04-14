Samsung has quietly updated its Galaxy S20 trade-in deal, and it’s now offering more money for older devices.

Handsets launch last year, like the iPhone 11, Pixel 4, and Galaxy Note 10, are less valuable than before.

All older iPhone, Pixel, and Galaxy handsets that can be traded-in for a Galaxy S20 will net buyers $100 more than before.

The worst thing about the Galaxy S20 is its sky-high price. Samsung somehow believed that 5G connectivity alone would warrant that $999 price tag, which is what you have to pay for the cheapest Galaxy S20 version before any promotions are applied. The novel coronavirus pandemic has further hurt Galaxy S20 sales, as new smartphones aren’t exactly a priority in the current health crisis. In the past few weeks, Samsung cut the Galaxy S20 price, at least on Amazon, and released a brand new promotion, a 50% price guarantee that ensures you’ll receive half of your money back if you bring back the Galaxy S20 in good working condition in the next 24 months. That’s on top of other deals and promos that are available from Samsung and its partners. And Samsung just made another move to increase Galaxy S20 sales. It’s not offering more money for your old phone than before, but less if you trade-in a newer handset.

Trading-in an older device for the newest one is a common practice in the mobile world, and Samsung isn’t the only player taking advantage of it. Samsung ran similar promos for other Galaxy flagships in the past and often offered more money for older iPhones than for same-year Galaxy or Pixel devices.

The newest deal, spotted by Android Police, reveals that Samsung is now going after handset users who own older hardware. Samsung is willing to give you more money for an older handset if you plan to trade it towards the purchase of a Galaxy S20. At the same time, if you want to upgrade from a 2019 device to the S20, you will receive less money than before for your iPhone 11, Galaxy Note 10, or Pixel 4.

In most cases, attempting to sell your used phone rather than trading it in might yield a better return. But you’d still have to deal with the actual hassle of selling it. If your device is a few years old, then Samsung’s trade-in price bump might be the way to go, as long as you want to buy one of the new S20 versions.

If your phone isn’t in good condition, you won’t get the full trade-in value, so you’ll have to make sure your device is in good working condition.

The blog compiled a list of all the current Galaxy S20 trade-in deals, complete with value changes — here’s what you can expect from Samsung:

Pixel 4/4 XL: $400 (-$200)

Pixel 3/3 XL: $400 (+$100)

Pixel 3a/3a XL: $300 (+$100)

iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max: $500 (-$200)

iPhone XS/XS Max: $500 (-$100)

iPhone X: $400 (+$100)

iPhone 7/7 Plus: $300 (+$100)

iPhone 11: $500 (-$100)

iPhone XR: $400 (+$100)

iPhone 8/8 Plus: $400 (+$100)

iPhone 6S/6S Plus: $300 (+$100)

Galaxy Note10/Note10+: $500 (-$200)

Galaxy S10/S10+: $500 (-$100)

Galaxy S10e: $400 (+$100)

Galaxy S8/S8+/S8 Active: $300 (+$100)

Galaxy Note9: $400 (+$100)

Galaxy S9/S9+: $300 (+$100)

Galaxy Note8: $300 (+$100)

Galaxy S7, S7 Active, S7 Edge: $300 (+$100)

