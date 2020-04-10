Best Buy Apple Sale
By Zach Epstein
April 10th, 2020 at 9:56 AM
  • Best Buy has been running a big sale this week on Apple devices that covers everything from brand new iPhones and AirPods to Mac computers and more.
  • The sale is soon coming to an end, so shoppers are running out of time to take advantage of these great deals.
  • Our readers have seemed to enjoy the Apple Watch deals in particular, which makes sense considering how popular Apple’s various Apple Watch models are.
  • Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

Our colleagues over at the BGR Deals team have told you about so many fantastic bargains that are available right now. Just a few of the many highlights include AirPods Pro back down to the lowest price ever, DIY coronavirus face mask supplies that are finally back in stock on Amazon (see our earlier post to learn how to make DIY coronavirus face masks), Amazon’s legendary Fire TV Stick 4K at an all-time low of just $24.99 for a few lucky customers (more details here), a top-rated fast wireless charging pad for just $5.09, the lowest price of all time on the all-new Echo smart speaker, $10 off a sonic toothbrush that cleans itself with UV light when you’re not using it, a waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker for only $10.99 with coupon code WNHWFYTG, an exclusive deal on wireless noise cancelling headphones for just $33.99 if you use coupon code BGRCE060, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Unlimited for free when you buy a 3-month code, and much more.

Those are all fantastic deals, but they’re a bit lacking when it comes to one popular brand in particular. That’s right, we’re talking about Apple since there’s only one product on that whole list from the Cupertino company. Sure, it’s an all-time low price on the incredibly popular AirPods Pro noise cancelling earphones, but what about all of Apple’s other devices? It just so happens that Best Buy is running a big blowout sale on Apple products that’s about to come to an end. You can shop the whole sale right here on the Best Buy website, and be sure to check out our picks for the 10 best deals down below.

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals: Huge Echo speaker blowout, $11 waterproof speaker, $20 headphones, DIY face mask supplies, more

iPhone 11 Starting at $21.87/mo

Savings are deducted off the full total price of the phone and are reflected in either instant savings or in vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account. Bill credits will be applied within 1–2 billing cycles and will end when the balance is paid, or the line is terminated or transferred. Savings promotion does not apply to one-time payment activation and may not be combinable with other credits, discounts and offers. Maximum savings listed may not be available for all phones and/or from all carriers. Carriers, devices and coverage (including 5G) not available in all markets. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying phone and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly phone payments for term (20–30 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on phone becomes due. Restocking fee and other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Excludes prepaid and unlocked phones.

iPhone 11 Starting at $21.87/mo

iPhone 11 for $15/mo with Sprint

Savings are deducted off the full total price of the phone and are reflected in either instant savings or in vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account. Bill credits will be applied within 1–2 billing cycles and will end when the balance is paid, or the line is terminated or transferred. Promotion does not apply to one-time payment activation and may not be combinable with other credits, discounts and offers. A maximum monthly credit of $14.17 will be applied. Maximum savings listed may not be available for all phones and/or from all carriers. Carriers, coverage and products may vary by store. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying phone and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly phone payments for term (20–30 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on phone becomes due. Restocking fee and other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Excludes prepaid and unlocked phones. Sprint requires down payment for well-qualified customers on select phones and new activation. Offer not valid on Sprint Flex lease. See a Blue Shirt for details.

iPhone 11 for $15/mo with Sprint

Free $50 Best Buy e-gift Card with iPhone 11

If you return your cell phone, for any reason, your gift card will be forfeited; however, if you exchange your cell phone for another cell phone, you will be eligible for gift card offers on the new cell phone. Offer may not be combinable with other credits, discounts & offers. Carriers, phones and coverage (including 5G) not available in all markets. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying phone and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly phone payments for term (20–30 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on phone becomes due. Restocking fee and other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Excludes prepaid and unlocked phones. Sprint requires down payment for well-qualified customers on select phones and eligible upgrade. BestBuy.com orders, including Curbside Pickup, will receive an e-gift card. A valid e-mail address is required to redeem. The e-gift card will be created and sent out after your eligible product is received, shipped or picked up in store. You may be asked to confirm your e-mail address, and, if asked, you must respond to that e-mail within 60 days to receive the e-gift card.

Free $50 Best Buy e-gift Car with iPhone 11

Apple AirPods

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices²

Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

Apple AirPods: $139.99 (save $20)
(AirPods are $1 cheaper today at Amazon, and the model with wireless charging is $30 off)

Apple Watch Series 5

GPS

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen²

Swimproof³

ECG app¹

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS⁴

Fall detection

S5 SiP with up to 2x faster 64-bit dual-core processor²

watchOS 6 with Activity trends, cycle tracking, hearing health innovations, and the App Store on your wrist

Aluminum case

Apple Watch Series 5: Save up to $50

MacBook Air

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology³

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

8GB of memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 11 hours of battery life¹

Force Touch trackpad

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Available in gold, space gray, and silver

The latest version of macOS

Configurable processor, memory, and storage options are available

MacBook Air: Save up to $200, plus 24-month financing available

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise

Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience

Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback

Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency

With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives three hours of play when the battery is low

Pure ANC-off for low power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life

Take calls, control music, and activate Siri with multifunction on-ear controls

Soft over-ear cushions ensure extended comfort and added noise isolation

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $199.99 (save $150)

Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones

Totally wireless high-performance earphones

Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)

Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts

Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and Auto Play/Pause

Powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation

Earbuds connect independently via Class 1 Bluetooth® for extended range and fewer dropouts

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives 1.5 hours of playback when battery is low¹

Enhanced phone call performance and call handling from either earbud

Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $199.99 (save $50)

Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth® with your device for wireless workout freedom

Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low

Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training

Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability

Dynamic, high-performance sound pushes you to the next level

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless: $89.99 (save $110)

Apple Music – Free Apple Music for 3 months (new subscribers only)

Get 50 million songs ad-free

Download and play music offline

Play your entire iTunes library

Get exclusive and original content

Listen across all your devices

No commitment, cancel anytime

Apple Music – Free Apple Music for 3 months (new subscribers only)

Image Source: Matthews/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Tags: ,
Zach Epstein has worked in and around ICT for more than a decade, first in marketing and business development with two private telcos, then as a writer and editor covering business news, consumer electronics and telecommunications. Zach’s work has been quoted by countless top news publications. He was also recently named one of the world's top-10 “power mobile influencers” by Forbes, as well as one of Inc. Magazine's top-30 Internet of Things experts.