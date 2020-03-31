Behind the serious and obvious health implications surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic, people across the country are also experiencing financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

We recently suggested that a great way to save money is to cancel some of your paid streaming subscriptions and instead use any combination of the 10 sites we shared that stream TV shows and movies for free.

Along those same lines, iPhone and iPad users have some fantastic options when it comes to streaming free content to their mobile devices — and most of the apps we’ll tell you about are available for Android as well.

The novel coronavirus has infected a staggering number of people across the country and around the world. Sadly, in many regions like the United States, there are no signs that the spread of the potentially deadly COVID-19 disease is going to become any less devastating anytime soon. The only way we’re going to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus is to self-quarantine as much as we possibly can, to practice strict social distancing whenever we must go out, and to ensure we wash our hands as thoroughly as possible whenever we touch surfaces that might have been touched by others. We’re not just protecting ourselves, but also our friends, families, and everyone around us.

Since many or all nonessential businesses in several regions across the country have been forces to close, millions of Americans are experiencing financial hardships in addition to all the other issues we’re facing as a country. That’s why we recently shared a roundup of 10 great websites that stream movies and TV shows for free. If you’re looking to save money right now, consider canceling paid streaming services like Netflix and Hulu temporarily and using these free sites instead. Yes, you’ll miss some of your favorite original series — but the beauty of Netflix and similar services is that you can stream any or all original content anytime you want. In a few months when things pick up again, reactivate your Netflix account and watch all the great content you missed.

Along the same lines as that earlier post, we’ve rounded up 10 different apps for the iPhone and iPad that you can also use to stream content without paying a dime. Of note, there are some new apps there as well as some overlap with that last roundup. Based on the emails we got after our last post, many people weren’t aware that most or even all of those sites also have apps that let you stream the same free content to a smartphone or tablet.

With that, you’ll find all 10 iPhone and iPad apps listed below along with their descriptions from the App Store and a download link.

Tubi

Watch thousands of hit movies and TV series for free. Tubi is 100% legal unlimited streaming, with no credit cards and no subscription required. If you are looking for a way to save money, Tubi is your cost effective solution. Choose what you want to watch, when you want to watch it, with fewer ads than regular TV. Tubi is the largest free streaming service featuring award-winning movies and TV series from studios like Paramount, Lionsgate, MGM, and more. There is something for everybody; from comedy to drama, kids to classics, and niche favorites such as Korean dramas, anime, and British series. Download now and start streaming entertainment for free on your iPhone or iPad, today! Check out our variety of well-known titles and exclusive categories – including “Not On Netflix” and “Highly Rated On Rotten Tomatoes” – always free. You can find award-winning films and TV shows that span more than 40 genres from comedy, drama, family & kids, classics and horror, to niche favorites such as Korean dramas, anime and British TV. The videos have commercials, so you get everything for free legally and don’t have to spend a single cent. Using Tubi is a smart way to save money. Tubi Features -Watch the biggest stars, movies and TV shows (series), completely free

-Discover amazing international hits and hidden gems

-Browse unique categories, including our “Not on Netflix” section

-Create and manage your own personal video queue

-Pick up watching where you left off

-Explore fresh anime, Korean dramas, telenovelas, reality shows and more

-Check out new videos added every week

-Sync your account between online devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Xbox and Amazon

-Cast to your TV with Chromecast and Airplay

-Stream on the web at tubitv.com

Download Tubi

Crackle

Stream free Hollywood movies, TV series and originals on your favorite devices. Wait, free? Yes, free, always and forever. Watch premium TV shows and movies from a full library of new and iconic hits. All on-demand, without a subscription. Set up a free account to see fewer ads and to pick up where you left off on any device. Filter genres like comedy, drama, action, thriller and fandom to find fresh hits and all-time classics. Fill your ‘Watch Later’ list with all your favorite titles. Check out our Spotlight Channel for handpicked recommendations from the Crackle team.

Download Crackle

Popcornflix

Stream free movies and TV shows on your iPhone and iPad! Popcornflix is 100% legal, no subscription required. Experience feature-length, on-demand movies and TV shows with way fewer ads than regular television. These movies and TV shows showcase some of the biggest stars in the world, including Brie Larson, Ben Affleck, and Robert Downey, Jr. Watch movies from a selection of new titles, most popular titles, hidden gems that you may have missed as well as your favorite genres, like: Action

Horror

Thriller

Comedy

Family Popcornflix adds new content every week! So check back often to see the new movies and TV shows that have been added for your viewing pleasure. Stream as much as you want, 100% free.

Download Popcornflix

Popcornflix Kids

Popcornflix Kids™ is GREAT FAMILY MOVIES FREE, the premium channel for watching FREE feature length family films! Use this FREE channel to watch hundreds of family-friendly films instantly without any subscription or fees. These feature length films showcase some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, in full-length feature family movies! •No subscription or fees!

•Stream hundreds of films instantly.

•New films added daily!

•Lots of genres, including: Adventures, Animated, Comedy, Fairy Tales, From Books, Sci-Fi/Fantasy, Wild Kingdom

•No limit on how many films can be viewed. Get your POPCORN ready. Enjoy the movies!

Download Popcornflix Kids

Pluto TV

Welcome to a whole new world of TV. Watch 250+ channels and 1000s of movies free! Drop in to hundreds of channels streaming the latest movies, binge-worthy TV shows, breaking news, live sports and more. Always on. And always 100% free! Watch hit movies like Big Fish, Zodiac, Legally Blonde, The Big Short and more anytime you want with Pluto TV on-demand. Get up-to-the-minute headlines from major news outlets including: CNN, NBC News, CBSN, and TODAY. You can even access local coverage from CBSN New York and CBSN Los Angeles. Relive iconic moments and classic games with a 24/7 NFL Channel, and don’t miss a minute of the biggest sports action with Fox Sports, MLS, and more. Plus, live sports are at your fingertips from beIN Sports Xtra and Big Sky. Your favorite shows are playing 24/7 with channels dedicated to Baywatch, Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, Leverage, Cold Case Files and more. Catch up on wild reality with MTV’s The Hills, The Challenge, VH1 Love + Hip Hop and all the latest and greatest unscripted shows. Can’t get enough true crime? Solve the case with retro classics like Unsolved Mysteries and Forensic Files, and witness the action from inside the courtroom on Court TV. The best part? You’ll never have to pay for Pluto TV. No credit cards. No bills. No contracts. No signup. Just open the app, drop in, and watch for free. Pluto TV is free TV.

Download Pluto TV

Plex

Watch your favorite stars in some of their greatest roles on us! Plex gives you access to thousands of movies and shows—including documentaries, Bollywood musicals and more. No special equipment, subscription or special tech skills needed (popcorn and snacks highly recommended.) Simply sign-in to Plex to start watching. Discover dozens of new collections or make one of your own. It’s no risk all reward. With the free Plex Media Server on your home computer, you can add your own video, music, and photo libraries to our free content and instantly stream them to your all your devices. You can also watch and record FREE over-the-air broadcast TV, including major networks with a compatible tuner and antenna. Try Plex FREE! Add-on a TIDAL subscription to enjoy over 60 million high-quality tracks and 250,000 music videos that instantly augment your personal media collection. And with our Tunefind integration, you can generate playlists on the fly based on the specific episode or movie you’re watching. • Free content streamed from movies studios from around the world.

• Oscar winning movies, Anime, Bollywood musicals – it’s all here!

• Magically organize all your personal media—photos, music, movies, shows, even DVR-ed TV—and stream it to any device in a beautiful, simple interface, and Plex adds rich descriptions, artwork, and other related information

• Enjoy music streaming from TIDAL, including over 60 million high-quality tracks and 250,000 music videos; augment your existing library or just listen to TIDAL—right in Plex

• Search for your favorite podcast or discover new ones through personalized recommendations. Plus: 30 second skip, variable speed playback, rich discovery, and full Plex-style support for cross-device playback status (including On Deck, so you can pick back up where you left off on any device)

• Get personalized and trusted video news from over 190 global publisher partners (and growing!), including CBS, Financial Times, Euronews, and top local news sources for over 80% of markets in the US

• Cut the cord! Go premium with a Plex Pass and use Plex Live TV & DVR so you can watch and record free over-the-air HD TV, at home or away, like NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX, with any supported digital antenna and tuner

• Enjoy free features, like remote access, sharing, security, and casting, see your media beautifully enhanced with rich descriptions, artwork, ratings, and more

• Enjoy premium features with a Plex Pass subscription: DVR & Live TV, Camera Upload, Premium Photos, Mobile Sync, Parental Controls, VIP Perks, and much more Plex offers apps for all your devices so you can stream your favorites at any time, anywhere.

Download Plex

IMDb TV

***NEW: Watch select full-length movies and TV shows free in the app.*** IMDb is the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity information. Watch trailers, get showtimes, and buy tickets for upcoming films. Rate and review shows you’ve seen and track what you want to watch using your Watchlist. IMDb takes you behind the scenes with exclusive IMDb Originals, celebrity interviews, and more. Stay up to date with entertainment news, awards, and events. Download the app now. Sign in to:

• Watch select Hollywood hits and TV favorites, free with IMDb TV

• Add movies and TV shows to your Watchlist

• Rate what you’ve seen

• Get personalized recommendations for movies and TV shows

• Save your favorite theaters

• Create lists to share your movie, TV, and celebrity picks, or make it just for you Explore:

• Search our database of more than 5 million movies, TV shows, and entertainment programs, and more than 8 million cast and crew members, including celebrities, actors, actresses, and directors

• Read breaking entertainment news

• Browse quotes, trivia, and goofs

• Get complete event coverage from the Academy Awards (Oscars), Golden Globes, Emmys, San Diego Comic-Con, film festivals, and more

• Check out Best Picture winners, the top-rated and most popular movies and TV shows, and celebrity birthdays

• Receive notifications for the latest trailers, movie showtimes, and breaking news Decide what to watch and where to watch it:

• Watch the latest trailers, IMDb Originals, and clips from movies and TV shows

• Check movie and TV ratings

• Read user and critic reviews

• Discover titles available to watch on Prime Video Check showtimes and buy local movie tickets:

• Use your current location to get nearby showtimes

• Sort movie showtimes by start time, end time, genre, rating, and more

• Buy tickets direct from your phone or tablet IMDb is available worldwide in English (US/UK), Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese.

Download IMDb

Kanopy

Stream thousands of films for free without ads through your library. Sign up with your library card and start watching festival award-winning films, thought-provoking documentaries, The Criterion Collection, and more with new titles added weekly. Browse Kanopy Kids for unlimited age-appropriate shows and movies with access to parental controls. Available on mobile, web, and living room devices.

Download Kanopy

Hoopla Digital

Instantly borrow free digital eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music, comics, and TV shows courtesy of your public library. hoopla is the leading all-in-one digital library app, with over 800,000 titles—from best-selling novels and blockbuster movies to niche, hard-to-find content, hoopla has something for everyone. • Take your library with you on your smartphone or tablet wherever you go

• No late fees

• Available 24/7

• Instantly stream or download for offline reading, watching, and listening.

• Never lose your place – your borrowed content synchronizes across a wide range of devices Download the app today and get the most out of your library with hoopla!

Download Hoopla Digital

FREECABLE TV

► WORKS LIKE CABLE TV, BUT NO SUBSCRIPTION NEEDED – FREECABLE TV App provides you with the latest breaking news on happenings around the globe; as well as, currently airing TV shows, TV series, movies, sports events, live news, coronavirus news all in one app! Download now and start streaming today! ► VARIOUS TV PROGRAMS – Covers all kinds of TV programs, including news, music, international news, TV series full episodes, trailers, talk shows, sports, entertainment, cartoon, lifestyle, pets, cooking, travel, health, language learning, radio, and many others. ► TV Everywhere: Your phone is your TV! Simply open the app for TV series, variety shows, movies, and many other TV programs to help you pass the time! Download it now! ► IMMEDIATE INFORMATION – Tracks coronavirus news. Covers various sports competitions, including baseball, basketball, football, badminton and many others. ► LIVE UPDATES – Covers breaking news and live TV news. FREECABLE TV App provides you with the latest breaking news on happenings around the globe. Download FREECABLE TV & Start Streaming Today!

Tracks Coronavirus Pandemic news, watch full episodes of your favorite TV shows, popular movies, sports events, breaking news & funny videos all without charge! Download now!

Download FREECABLE TV

