As the novel coronavirus pandemic rages on, Verizon announced a plan to give subscribers 15GB of additional data for free.

The free 15GB allotment goes into effect today and will end on April 30.

Verizon also said that its waiving overage charges and will not terminate individuals for lack of payment.

With the coronavirus forcing millions of Americans into lockdown mode, the last thing anyone wants to worry about is how close they are to exceeding their allotted mobile data for the month. This is a particularly pressing issue given that mobile data usage is likely at an all-time high these days as the number of quarantined Americans mushrooms with each passing week.

The good news, though, is that Verizon today announced a few initiatives designed to alleviate that worry. In a press release published a short while ago, Verizon said that its waiving overage charges for residential and small business wireless customers whose economic situation has been adversely impacted by the coronavirus.

Additionally, Verizon announced new data plans for low-income households while also noting that it’s adding 15GB of 4G LTE data to existing consumer and small business plans. Even better, Verizon is adding the 15GB of additional data automatically as opposed to forcing users to complete a confusing sign-up process.

The 15GB of additional data will be in play from March 25 through April 30. Notably, the additional data will also be made available to new Verizon customers.

“We understand the hardships that many of our customers are facing, and we’re doing our part to ensure they have broadband internet connectivity during this unprecedented time,” Ronan Dunne of Verizon said. “With so many Americans working and learning remotely from home, having access to reliable and affordable internet is more important than ever before.”

What’s more, Verizon also said that it’s temporarily waiving late fees and that it won’t cut off service for individuals who are currently behind on their monthly payments.

Verizon’s press release provides additional information about its new Internet option for low-income families:

To help families during this time of need, today Verizon announced plans for a discount program on Fios broadband plans for qualified new low-income customers and two months waived service charges for current Verizon customers that are part of the Lifeline discount program. … To help existing Lifeline customers, Verizon will waive the next two billing cycles of Lifeline-qualified home service charges across both home broadband and home voice. To be eligible, you must have a Lifeline discount on a broadband or home voice line of service as of March 20, 2020. In addition, on April 3, we’re making a new broadband discount program available to new Fios Internet customers who qualify through the Lifeline program. Customers may select any Verizon Fios speed in our Mix & Match plans and receive a $20 discount per month. That means new customers can get Fios Home Internet 200/200Mbps service for just $19.99/mo, with Disney+ on us for one year and the first two months of their router rental charge waived. Customers will also qualify for any additional promotions available for new Fios Home Internet subscribers. As part of this new program, eligible new customers can receive:

$20 off any Fios Home Internet Mix & Match plan, as reflected below with discounts applied: 200/200 Mbps for $19.99/mo 400/400 Mbps for $39.99/mo Gigabit Connection for $59.99/mo (includes Fios router)

Router rental charge waived for 60 days as part of the Verizon COVID-19 response (customers may also choose to buy or bring their own router).

One year of Disney+ on us.

Any additional in-market offers for new Fios customers at time of purchase, including gift cards, content or equipment.

Mobile + Home Rewards benefits: customers with Verizon postpaid mobile service can enroll through Verizon Up for additional benefits and discounts.

All told, it’s nice to see Verizon, and other companies for that matter, help consumers out in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

