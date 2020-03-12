Tesla’s Model Y, the company’s highly anticipated crossover version of the Model 3, may start shipping to early reservation holders as soon as this week.

Tesla has a bad history of releasing news cars months, if not years, behind schedule. The Model Y, therefore, may represent the first car Tesla has ever shipped on time.

As Tesla sales reached new heights in 2019 thanks to the popularity of the Model 3, the Model Y may very well see Tesla set new records for sales and revenue in 2020.

What’s always been fascinating about Tesla is that a lot of the company’s problems haven’t stemmed from a lack of demand, but rather a lack of supply. Whereas most automotive companies work diligently to boost sales and overall interest, Tesla has always struggled with boosting production to a sufficient level to meet overwhelming demand.

What’s more, every car Tesla has ever released has been subject to significant delays. From the original Roadster to the Model 3, Tesla has a bad habit of announcing production deadlines and release dates that it simply can’t meet. Model X deliveries, for example, were initially expected to begin in early 2014. A myriad of production issues, however, pushed that date all the way back to September of 2014, representing a nearly two-year delay.

Having said all that, there’s reason to believe that Tesla has finally turned a corner when it comes to shipping a new car on time. To this end, Tesla’s Model Y — which is a crossover version of the popular Model 3 — may soon start shipping to customers as early as this week.

Not only have some customers received messages from Tesla alerting them that their Model Y is on the way, but eagle-eyed Tesla enthusiasts have also started seeing Model Y vehicles in transit on delivery trucks, as evidenced by the photo below:

If Model Y deliveries do, in fact, start arriving tomorrow, it would mark a huge turning point for Tesla insofar that it would represent the first time the company shipped a new vehicle on time and, shockingly enough, ahead of schedule. Recall, when Tesla first introduced the Model Y, the company initially said deliveries would start in late 2020.

All told, the Model Y is likely going to be a huge money-maker for Tesla, if only for the fact that crossover vehicles are incredibly popular right now. Indeed, Tesla in 2020, on the strength of the Model Y, may set new records for both sales, revenue, and profits.

Some never before seen photos of the Model Y interior can be seen in the video below:

As a final point of interest, a Model Y prototype was spotted along a California highway a few months back. It was driving alongside a Model 3 which helps provide us with a better look as to how much bigger the Model Y will be relative to Tesla’s mass market EV.

Image Source: David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock