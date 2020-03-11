This week’s list of the top 10 TV series everyone is binge-watching has a few key surprises along with several shows in the top 10 that won’t surprise anyone.

Netflix is once again the best-represented platform on the list with four out of the top 10 titles, including I Am Not Okay With This in the #1 spot for the second consecutive week.

The CW’s Riverdale rocketed up the chart from #9 last week to #2 this week, and the original Netflix series Locke & Key has made the top 10 list yet again for the fourth consecutive week since debuting more than a month ago on February 7th.

Are teens taking over Netflix? Hardly, but there’s a ton of great content right now that falls squarely in the young adult (YA) category. That said, we’re not talking about the type of YA shows that networks like CW have become known for, with low-budget special effects and writing that can often border on being laughable. We’re talking about high-quality, gripping series that have captured the minds of millions upon millions of viewers spanning all ages.

Of the four different Netflix original titles that managed to make this week’s list of the top 10 most binge-watched shows on TV and streaming services this week, two of them fall squarely into the teen category. The first is Locke & Key, which is now enjoying its fourth consecutive week as one of the most binged shows in America. It’s the thrilling story of three Locke siblings who move with their mother to their father’s family home across the country following his untimely death. The children soon discover that their new home, dubbed “Key House” by locals, is filled with magic keys that unlock all manner of magical capabilities. They also discover that they’re not the only ones in search of the keys.

Locke & Key is a fantastic show that people just can’t stop binge-watching, but it has fallen from #3 on last week’s list to #9 on the current list. Perhaps many of the people who might have otherwise binged it were too busy with the other Netflix original series on this week’s list that falls into the YA genre: I Am Not Okay With This. We’ve covered the show a number of times already here on the site because it’s fantastic.

Jonathan Entwistle’s second Netflix creation after The End Of The F***ing World stars Sophia Lillis as Sydney Novak, a teenage girl who discovers she has superpowers she can’t control that only seem to emerge when she’s angry or scared. The entire first season is only seven episodes, some of which are as short as 19 minutes including credits, but it’s a terrific watch that you won’t be able to stop bingeing until the last episode draws to a close. For the second week in a row, I Am Not Okay With This is the #1 most binge-watched show on the list.

The CW’s Riverdale climbs to #2 on this week’s top 10 list and Friends, which always hovers somewhere near the top of the list, is #3 right now. The release of season 2 just last week is enough for Netflix’s Altered Carbon to maintain its position in the #4 spot, and The CW’s The 100 debuts this week at #5. Grey’s Anatomy and Brooklyn Nine-Nine are in the # 6 and #7 slots this week and The History Channel’s Vikings is #8. The last two spots on this week’s top 10 list are both Netflix shows: Locke & Key at #9, as we mentioned earlier, and Love Is Blind at #10.

As to how these lists are determined each week, they come from iOS and Android app developer TV Time. The TV Time app is used by millions of people to track the shows they’re watching on TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and so many other streaming services. Anytime a user records four or more episodes of a series in one 24-hour period, TV Time registers that as a binge-watching session. If you’re looking for awesome new shows to watch, this week’s binge report from TV Time is a great place to start your search.

Here’s a quick recap of the top 10:

I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix) Riverdale (CW) Friends (NBC) Altered Carbon (Netflix) The 100 (CW) Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC) Vikings (History) Locke & Key (Netflix) Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Image Source: XanderSt/Shutterstock