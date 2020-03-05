We’re still waiting for Sony to answer Microsoft’s surprising Xbox Series X announcements with a few exciting PlayStation 5 revelations of its own, but we’re yet to hear any sort of official news. Sony last spoke about the PS5 in an official capacity at CES 2020 in early January. At the time, the company recapped all the PS5 specs it unveiled last year, revealed the PS5 logo, and teased that the most significant PS5 features hadn’t yet been announced or even rumored. Weeks before that, Microsoft actually showed the finished Xbox Series X design during a gaming show, which is also where the company revealed the Series X name. Then, a few days ago, Microsoft confirmed almost all the official specs of the new Xbox Series X console in a blog post. The coronavirus may have ruined Sony’s PS5 launch plans, but we’ll never really know. Sony never got to announcing a PlayStation Meeting event, and we might not get one considering the current state of the epidemic. But Sony has to unveil the new console sooner rather than later, even if it does so via an online press event. In the meantime while we wait, we might as well get back to enjoying some gorgeous PS5 concepts.

Ever since that PS5 dev kit design was confirmed, we saw all sorts of PlayStation 5 concepts, including entertaining videos that imagined what Sony might do with its next-gen console next. Some drew inspiration from the dev kit design while others came up with their own ideas. The newest one is from Jermain Smit, aka Concept Creator, who partnered up with LetsGoDigital for the following video.

The PS5 device that Smit imagined looks like a boring box, but there’s nothing wrong with that, and the Xbox Series X is proof of that. Consoles shouldn’t have crazy designs. That’s not their purpose. In fact, Sony’s own PS5 dev kit is overkill. We have no idea why Sony would want to go for a PS5 design like that for game developers or end users — here it is again:

Smit’s concept has none of those “V” shenanigans. Instead, the console features clear, simple lines that allow the console to sit either vertically or horizontally. The PS5 logo being the only thing that stands out aside from the subtle light strips under the disk opening. On the front, we also have a bunch of USB-A and UBS-C ports for fast connectivity. It’s all quite understated, but to be honest, it’s easily the best PS5 design concept we’ve seen so far.

The video also features the new DualShock 5 controller, which has a rather large touchscreen display on the front and USB-C connectivity on the back. It’s definitely the best controller design we’ve seen so far.

But none of this is real, as exciting as it might be. Sony did reveal plenty of PS5 hardware details last year, and people found a slew of patents that describe gaming-related innovations that might be found inside the PS5. But none of those hinted at the actual design of the PlayStation 5.

Image Source: Jomic/Shutterstock