You may have seen in old movies or cartoons when someone puts a pie on a windowsill to cool, a wafting aroma attracts people to the house. While we may not be putting pies on a windowsill to cool much anymore (I mean, who wants bugs to come to their food?), there are plenty of places in your home for your freshly baked pie to sit. But in order to make that pie and get the crust to be flaky and evenly baked to attract people, you need to bake it in a pie plate. A pie plate or dish is specifically designed to produce some of the best pies and quiches you can conjure up, as long as you mix the ingredients correctly of course. If you’ve been tasked with making apple pie or pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving or are someone who prefers a birthday pie or a cake, you need a pie plate. We’ve hand selected three of our favorites below, so you can bake, pack up and bring your pie wherever it needs to be, even if that is the windowsill.

Best Glass Pie Plate

When most people think of pie pans, they think of a glass one that allows you to see how the pie is baking. With the Pyrex Easy Grab Pie Plate, you’ll be able to view just how your pie is turning out. This comes in a pack of two or a pack of three, so you’ll have enough pie plates for multiple pies at once. They measure 9.5″ in diameter and are made from non-porous glass, so they won’t absorb any food odors, flavors or stains. This Pyrex dish lives up to its name, as it can be put in the microwave, oven, freezer or refrigerator, so you don’t have to transfer it if you don’t want to. Pyrex glass is made in the United States and comes backed by a two-year, limited manufacturer’s warranty. You can wash it in the top rack of the dishwasher and the lids that are made by Pyrex to go along with this pie plate are BPA-free.

Best Metal Pie Plate

If you’re obsessed with crusts, you want them to come out golden brown and flaky. Having a burnt crust can ruin the entire pie, and that’s even before you taste the filling. To get just the right color on your crusts, you’re going to want to have the Cast Iron Pie Pan from Camp Chef. The pan diameter is 10″, giving you a sizable pie or quiche. This is made from True Seasoned Finished cast iron with decorative molded cast iron handles that make carrying it easy. The handles will help you take it in and out of the oven when you’re in the middle of using it. Not only can you make amazing pies and quiches in this, but you can also fill it with dinner or cinnamon rolls and bake them. The cast iron gives you an even heat distribution to help guarantee your crust gets as golden as you want. The pan itself only weighs 4.7 pounds, so it’s not too hard to lift in and out of a drawer or shelf in your kitchen. You can even hang it from the decorative handles.

Best Pie Plate Carrier

Having to transport a pie from one location to another can become a little messy. You often times don’t want to put aluminum foil on top of a pie, especially if it has a meringue on top. That’s where the Sweet Creations Multi Purpose Pie Carrier can come in handy. This fits up to a 10″ pie in it, with enough room to be able to lift it up and out of the carrier. You can also use this to carry a pile of cookies or other party treats. The lid has a two-stage locking system that makes sure it is fastened tightly. It also locks in the freshness. There is an adjustable air vent in the lid that will help release heat, especially if you’re putting a freshly baked pie or quiche in it. There is a handle that is easy to hold and it folds up when you aren’t using it. You can wash this in the top rack of the dishwasher and it is BPA-free, meaning it’s safe to use with your food.