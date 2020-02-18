Whether you love chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, butterscotch, shortbreads or Oreos, everyone can agree that cookies are small pieces of joy. Biting into a fresh cookie can provide you with a blissful moment in an otherwise stressful day. Cookies have a way of bringing together generations of people, whether you’re passing down recipes or personal recommendations. But after you’ve made your cookies, you’re going to want somewhere to put them. That’s why you need a cookie jar. Having a cookie jar is a great way to add some flair to your kitchen countertops and it lets guests know where to go to find the good stuff. So if you’re interested in offering up yourself, your family and visitors small pieces of joy, opt for any of the three cookie jars we’ve highlighted below. Then you’ll be happy to catch somebody with their hands in the cookie jar.

Best Decorative Cookie Jar

Continuing to uphold the Lenox tradition, the Lenox Butterfly Meadow Figural Gazebo Cookie Jar will look great in any kitchen. This cookie jar measures 10″ tall and has a rubber gasket lid that will lock in the freshness. By itself, it only weighs 3.65 pounds, so it’s not heavy if you need to move it from the counter to the table. It comes in a gift box, so you’ll be able to present this to someone if you’d like. It is made from chip-resistant Lenox porcelain, providing that touch of class to any area. This has florals and butterflies painted in exquisite colors on each piece for a unique design that’s sure to impress. It shaped like a gazebo and has vines and flowers working their way up the gazebo. It is crafted of earthenware and is guaranteed by the Lenox Lifetime Breakage Replacement Program, so you don’t have to worry about having it around kids. To add that little bit of whimsy to your kitchen, this is a great purchase.

Best Clear Cookie Jar

A large reason for baking is wanting to display it for everyone to see, because part of tasting good is something that looks tasty. Thanks to the OXO Good Grips Airtight POP Medium Cookie Jar, you’ll be able to display your genius. This three-quart size jar is great for holding a batch of cookies and you can also get it in a small or large size as well, depending on your preference. This has an airtight seal that will prevent your cookies from getting stale. The lid has a button on the top that can be pushed to seal the canister up and then pushed again to open it. This is an easy way to know if you are keeping your cookies fresh or not. Once the button is popped up, you’ll be able to use it as a handle to lift the lid off of the jar. The slightly slanted design and wide mouth make it easy to access your goodies inside. The silicone part of the lid seal is heat-resistant, so even if you put a fresh batch of cookies in there, you won’t have to worry about anything melting. The back of the jar is flat, so you can keep it flush against the wall. It is made from BPA-free plastic, so it’s safe to keep your food inside. OXO Good Grips provides a warranty that will have them repair or replace your product if you are unsatisfied or there is something wrong with it.

Best Metal Cookie Jar

For those trying to outfit their kitchen with more metal appliances and designs, reach for the Old Dutch 1844 Antique Copper Hammered Cookie Jar. This holds a generous capacity of four quarts, allowing you to fill it to the brim. This has beautiful and antique-looking copper plating placed over stainless steel, so it won’t rust and will last a long time. This is for countertop convenience, allowing your guests and family to grab a cookie quickly. The lid has an easy-to-grab handle on the top that makes it simple to use. This features Fresh Seal Technology on the lid will keep the freshness in and the staleness out, thanks to the rubber seal. The exterior is coated with a lacquered finish, so it will look brand new for almost the entire time you have it.