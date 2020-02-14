Samsung on Tuesday put an end to all the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip leaks by announcing the two new flagship phones… or so we thought. Everything we were expecting from the two devices based on leaks turned out real. Samsung seemingly wasn’t that interested in keeping anything secret, and the event didn’t have any exciting surprises for Galaxy S fans who keep track of tech news, with a particular focus on the mobile industry. But guess what: the Galaxy S20 leaks aren’t over. If you’re buying one of the expensive Galaxy S20 versions — we told you how you can save more money, by the way — then you’ll want to see this new leak because it might impact your buying decision.

The Galaxy S20 phones are available in grey, blue, pink, and black, although it really depends on which model you pick. The S20 Ultra only comes in grey and black, the S20+ doesn’t get a pink version, and the regular S20 doesn’t have a black color option. But new renders posted over on Price Baba say that the S20 and S20+ will come in a beautiful red version, which isn’t something Samsung announced at its big Unpacked event earlier this week.

The Official Renders of the unreleased #Samsung #GalaxyS20 and #GalaxyS20Plus in Red Colour! I wonder which country will get it first and when. It looks like a really good colour. Want it?

It’s unclear when that will happen, however. Samsung is known to refresh the color palette of its flagship devices a few months after launch, but the new color options aren’t always immediately available in all markets. Separately, a Twitter user posted what appears to be an actual photo the S20 in red, and it’s joined by a red version of the new Galaxy Buds+ earphones:

This proves Samsung is actively working on other colors for its newest smartphone, but you’ll just have to wait for the red version to hit stores. The red model is the only new S20 color to leak since the phone’s launch, but Samsung might add additional options in the coming months to give sales a boost. Previous leaks said the handset will also be available in a white color.

The Galaxy S20’s price is expected to drop in the coming months as well, and Samsung’s partners will offer buyers even better deals on the S20 models. When the red versions do launch, however, they might be only available from Samsung initially, and you might have to pay full sticker price if you want one.