It can be scary walking alone at nighttime. If you live in a major city and have to commute late, you want to be able to feel safe. There are many reasons why someone would want to have something that could protect them on them at all times. For those who have ever felt defenseless in a situation, a stun gun can be a life saver, literally. Having a charged stun gun with you can make those walks a little bit easier. It’s better to be safe than sorry and hopefully you’ll never have to use one, but knowing you have a way to protect yourself can put someone’s mind at ease. If this is something that might interest you, we’ve hand selected three of the best stun guns on the market to help protect you. Because you never know when you might need it and you’ll want to have one if you do.

Best Small Size Stun Gun

Being able to pack a punch without having to worry about it taking up a bunch of room in your bag or purse is something that really appeals to both men and women. With the VIPERTEK VTS-979 53 Billion Stun Gun, it won’t intrude on your normal lifestyle. This also has an LED flashlight to make using it in the dark that much easier. It only measures 6.5″ x 2″ x 1″, meaning it is easily to slip and out of a pocket or bag. It is rechargeable, so you don’t have to worry about getting expensive batteries. It should be noted that you need it to be fully charged before you use it. There is a safety disable pin, so if you want to use it, you’ll need to remove that. The non-slip rubber coating makes it easy to hold and keep in your hand if you need to use it. A bright electric current will pulsate between the test prongs and if you touch it to an attacker, it can take them down. A high voltage shock will bring someone to their knees and can cause loss of muscle control and confusion. VIPERTEK is one of the leading manufacturers of stun guns and has many different options to choose from.

Best Multi-Purpose Stun Gun

Resembling more of a flashlight than a stun gun, the POLICE Stun Gun 305 is simple bring with you. This is a powerful stun gun and flashlight combination, as its long and slender build packs a punch. This delivers strong power and is backed by a lifetime warranty, meaning POLICE stands behind their product. This stun gun is meant for self defense and is made from ABS plastic that is extremely strong, meaning it will last a long time. It has a non-slip rubber coating, so it won’t fall out of your hand while you’re using it as either a flashlight or stun gun. There is also a lanyard on the end of the handle, so you can wrap it around your wrist. The LED flashlight is also strong and can be used to see better in the dark or to shine in the eyes of your attacker to temporarily blind them. It is 7.5″ long and comes with a free holster case. The on and off switch is right in the middle and keeps you from accidentally turning on the stun gun.

Best Stun Gun / Pepper Spray Combo Pack

Allowing you to cover all of your protection bases, the SABRE RED Pepper Spray Keychain and Stun Gun for Self Defense combo pack is a great purchase. You’ll get both a canister of pepper spray that has a keychain attached to it, so you’ll always have it on you, and a stun gun that you can store easily. The stun gun delivers an impressive punch that is reliable and painful. The rubber coating is easy to hold and the buttons to start it are on the side for easy access. The pepper spray delivers maximum stopping power and is extremely accessible from the keychain. The 0.5-ounce canister provides a 10-foot range and up to 25 bursts, which is delivered in a stream to reduce wind blowback. There is also a flip top that prevents accidental discharge. Also in the stun gun is an LED flashlight that shines 120 Lumen for effective disorientation. This is smart to use before you ever use the stun gun. The stun gun is rechargeable, so you’ll always be able to have it ready to go.