‘Spider-Man 3’ is one of the best surprises of Phase 4 of Marvel’s adventures, considering what Sony and Disney did to fans last summer. Soon after Far From Home premiered, we heard that Sony wasn’t willing to continue its partnership with Disney that allowed Spider-Man to play with the Avengers. Instead, Sony wanted to go it alone in an effort to create a “Spider-verse” universe of films that might rival the MCU. The two studios eventually settled their differences and decided to include Spider-Man 3 in MCU Phase 4, giving it a July 16th, 2021 premiere date. But it turns out that might not be Sony’s only Spider-Man film for next year.

Sony has been making Spider-Man films for nearly two decades, but none of them had the same success as the Spider-Man trilogy that Marvel included in its big, daring cinematic universe. The reason why Homecoming and Far From Home did so well at the box office is Peter Parker’s inclusion in a much bigger story. Without the MCU, the new trilogy would have been popular with fans, sure, but not to the same extent. Not to mention the storyline surrounding Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will go somewhere Sony has never dreamt of before. Next year’s film will show us a Spider-Man whose identity is no longer secret.

Sony’s new deal with Disney reportedly lets Marvel use Peter Parker in two more films, including a Spider-Man 3 and an untitled crossover movie that might be Avengers 5 or a similar big MCU team-up. The terms of the new deal also allow both Marvel and Sony to refer to the other universe without making things too complicated, reports said. For example, Sony could still use MCU references that are relevant to Peter’s arc in non-MCU movies featuring Spider-Man without worrying that Disney might sue. At least, that’s what rumors claimed.

This brings us to MCU Cosmic’s new scoop that says Sony has reserved October 8th, 2021 for an “Untitled Sony/Marvel” film. It’s unclear what it might be at this time.

This year, we’ll see Sony’s newest Spider-verse films, including Morbius (July 2020) and Venom (October 2020). The October 2021 film would drop a few months after Spider-Man 3 (July 2021), and would further expand Sony’s Spider-verse. The report says that Sony has been looking at making a Sinister Six movie for years, and rumors say that Morbius will help set that up. That doesn’t mean we’re in store for a Sinister Six film in October 2021, though.

Separately, Marvel leaker Daniel Richtman took to Twitter to say that Sony is developing a Spider-Woman movie, which may be in the works for 2021:

Two months ago I heard they are developing a Spider-Woman movie so it's likely that one that is set for next year. Maybe — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) February 11, 2020

Whatever the case, it sure looks like Sony is hurrying to take advantage of Spider-Man’s popularity so it can strike while the iron is hot. Hopefully, it won’t mess things up. As Warner proved with its DCEU movies, replicating Marvel’s success is easier said than done.

Image Source: Sony Pictures