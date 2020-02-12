You’ve woken up early. You’ve gotten dressed up. You’ve gotten to your spot. You’ve waited. Now, you just need to see how far away your game is. With a laser rangefinder, you’ll be able to tell exactly what the distance between you and your next trophy is. You won’t have to guess and perhaps miss with the shot you’ve been waiting all morning to take. Rangefinders can be the last piece of the puzzle when it comes to experienced hunters and those who haven’t had much luck. Looking through the lens at your target gives you an easier time when you’re trying to locate it with your scope or sizing it up with an arrow. There are many different types of rangefinders, so how will you know which one is best for you? Luckily, we’ve done the background work for you, so you just have to worry about picking one and heading out into the woods. Let’s take a look at our choices for the best laser rangefinders.

Best Rangefinder for Long Distances

Whether you’re hunting or shooting, you are going to want to be able to see the field clearly. Nothing can give you a longer look at the area in front of you than the Vortex Optics Range Laser Rangefinder. This is super easy to use and you can get it in either the 1500 model or the 1800 model. Those numbers have to do with the amount of yards it can range, as you’ll be able to see 1,800 yards in front of you. The clear and illuminated display makes it so you don’t have to squint while you’re looking through the lens. The primacy HCD mode has an angle compensated distance that works well for most. The advanced LOS mode gives you the ability to calculate long distances or high angle shots with precision. As you pan around, you’ll be able to use the scan feature to give yourself continuous range readings. Depending on what the lighting is like that day, you can use three different light settings to make it easier to see. The textured rubber armor provides a secure grip and the lens is both waterproof and fog-proof. You can either hang this from the lanyard or the utility clip that is provided, making it easy to keep with you and on your person. You can also attach this to a tripod, thanks to the adapter.

Best Rangefinder for Clarity

Providing you with a clear sight as you’re trying to track, the Bushnell 202208 Bone Collector Edition 4x Laser Rangefinder is a worthy purchase. This is set in a Realtree Xtra camo pattern, so it blends in nicely with your outfit and the outside. The quality optics provide stunning HD clarity, as you’ll be able to track even in low lighting. It offers four times the magnification to bring you nose to nose with your next trophy. This features a Class 1 laser with <1mW average power. This will display the exact distance up to 600 yards, give or take one yard. It can also show you something as close as 10 yards with the utmost precision. It is built to last and has a lightweight, rugged, and rainproof housing. All you’ll need to do is push a single button in order to operate it. The LCD display is simple to read and will give you extremely accurate readings.

Best Rangefinder Combo Pack

Toting your rangefinder with you isn’t always the easiest thing, as you may not have any place to put it when you aren’t using it. But if you pick up the TecTecTec ProWild Hunting Rangefinder, you won’t have to worry about that. You’ll get the rangefinder, a carrying pouch, a CR2 battery, strap, microfiber cleaning cloth, and a quick start guide with this purchase. This laser rangefinder can measure up to 540 yards with a continuous scan mode. It provides fast measurements within one yard of accuracy. The multilayered optics provide you with a crystal clear vision. The through the lens display is easy to read and gives you both the distance and a showing of the battery meter. This Class 1 laser has a <0.5mW average power output and is safe for your eyes. The body is waterproof and dust-resistant, making it durable to use any time of year. The camouflage coloring can’t be detected by outside observers.