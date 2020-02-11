At Samsung’s annual Unpacked event today, the company introduced its next-gen lineup of smartphones. Per usual, much of what Samsung announced wasn’t all that surprising given that most of the event’s biggest announcements leaked out weeks, if not months in advance. Aside from an intriguing foldable phone dubbed the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung also introduced its Galaxy S20 lineup. If that sounds a bit unusual at first glance, it’s because Samsung decided to jump from the Galaxy S10 to the Galaxy S20, all in the name of clever marketing, of course.

Truth be told, Samsung’s 2020 smartphone lineup looks impressive. All the same, getting your hands on Samsung’s latest and greatest devices won’t come cheap. The Galaxy Z Flip, for instance, will set you back a cool $1380. Meanwhile, and as we detailed in our Galaxy S20 roundup, the entry-level S20 will be priced at $999 while the entry-level Galaxy S20 Ultra will be priced at $1,399. And if you really want to max out the S20 Ultra, you’ll be spending $1,599.

If you’re an Android user in the market for an upgrade and aren’t keen on breaking the bank, the good news is that you have some options. Alongside Samsung’s product announcements today, the company also lowered the price across its S10 lineup. The price cuts are substantial and provide prospective buyers with an opportunity to get a cutting edge smartphone at a fraction of the price.

Specifically, Samsung’s Galaxy S10e will now set you back $599. An entry-level Galaxy S10, meanwhile, now costs $749.99. And lastly, Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ is now priced at $849.99. As a point of reference, the previous pricing on the S10e, S10, and S10+ checked in at $749, $899 and $999, respectively. That’s $150 in savings across the board and an incredible value proposition.

Now you might note that Samsung’s S20 lineup is more expensive than the S10 lineup was last year. This can largely be attributed to the inclusion of 5G on Samsung’s 2020 lineup, and to a lesser extent, more sophisticated camera schemes.

Image Source: Zach Epstein, BGR