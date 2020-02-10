You only need to look as far as Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony, when Samsung surprised everyone with a TV spot for the still-unannounced Galaxy Z Flip foldable that will be unveiled on Tuesday, to understand that the company has high hopes for this new device.

It was a big night for South Korea, with the country’s breakout film hit Parasite scoring a slew of honors including Best Director and Best Picture, so it was perhaps fitting that one of the country’s most important companies also chose that moment to add to the leaks (via a 30-second commercial) that have been mounting ahead of Samsung’s next Unpacked event on Tuesday. Tomorrow, we’ll also see the new Galaxy S20 smartphone series unveiled, as well as the new Galaxy Buds, among other announcements. The Galaxy Z Flip will be among the stars of the show, though, with all eyes on the product following Samsung’s controversial first attempt at making a foldable phone with last year’s unimpressive Galaxy Fold. In fact, Samsung’s belief that it could finally have a foldable hit on its hands here is reflected in the sales target reportedly attached to the device, which emerged on Monday.

Even though the Galaxy Fold has yet to hit sales of 1 million, Samsung is privately hoping to ship 2.5 million units of the Galaxy Z Flip this year. That’s according to insiders cited by the Korea Herald, which on Monday reported the company is starting with a batch of half a million units of the new foldable. For comparison’s sake, that 2.5 million target for 2020 represents a four- or five-fold increase over the number of Galaxy Folds sold to-date, based on the most recent numbers we have from Samsung.

According to this new report, Samsung — which will launch a successor to the Galaxy Fold in August — has set a price tag for the Galaxy Z Flip at around $1,261. That’s one way to boost the device’s sales volume, since it will be noticeably less expensive than the Galaxy Fold, which cost a cool $1,980 — and for a phone that was much bulkier and more fragile, to boot.

Most of the important details about the Galaxy Z Flip have leaked already, but among the details we should see unveiled tomorrow: The phone will reportedly come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus a 10MP camera, 3300mAh battery, and a gorgeous 6.7-inch Infinity Flex AMOLED display, among other things.