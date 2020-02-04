If you have recently added a puppy or a dog to your family, you’re in for some frustration, some sleeplessness and a lot of love. Owning a dog can be a life altering but also a life affirming undertaking and many people believe it’s worth it. But if you are getting a puppy, you’re likely going to have to do a large amount of training to have your puppy behave the way you want them to. Most people will love when a puppy jumps up on them, but as the dog gets older and larger, that novelty wears off, as it may be able to knock someone over. One way to train your dog is by positive reinforcement with a clicker. It can begin to teach the dog what behaviors are praiseworthy and which ones are to be discouraged. Using a clicker can help teach you how to train them as well. We’ve hand selected three of our favorite clickers out there to get you and them ready for training. Let’s take a look at some of the best dog training clickers on the market.

Best Ultrasonic Dog Clicker

There’s plenty of different ways to train your dog, but one way to stop them from barking is to have a clicker that deters it and the MODUS Anti Barking Device is perfect for that. This is a two-in-one device that works for both dog bark control and as a dog training tool. It can effectively train your dog to stop with unwanted behaviors such as barking, digging, growling, fighting or eating dirty things. This will emit a sound of 25kHz that will not affect any human around but will deter the dog. This is great to be used outdoors as it comes with an adjustable wrist strap and has a range of 16.4 feet. There is a green indicator light in the clicker that lets you know when it’s working. If the batteries are running low, it will turn red letting you know that it is time to change them. This runs on four AAA batteries and it comes with them included. It has an ergonomic design that will feel easy in your hand and all you’ll need to do to shut the device off is hold the button down for 10 seconds.

Best Large Pack of Clickers

For those who may be looking to lead a dog training group or just want to make sure you have clickers in every coat for when you take the dog out for a walk, check out the Downtown Pet Supply Big Button Dog Cat Training Clicker Pack of 25. This is offered in a four pack, five pack, eight pack, or 12 pack but the 25 pack gives you the most bang for your buck. These come with a wrist strap that is extremely expandable, so that it will fit almost any person’s wrist. This easily fits in the palm of your hand and has a large button that makes it very easy to push. The sound that is emitted from it is very loud, so your pet will definitely hear it and respond to it. This is a great way to handle positive reinforcement training. You’ll get various different colors when you choose the pack of 25. This will be great for your class, if you’re a trainer or an easy way to keep track of which one you want to use when if you’re using them at home.

Best Budget Clicker

You don’t have to be looking for a large pack of clickers or even an expensive one. The HoAoOo Pet Training Clicker with Wrist Strap is a perfectly capable solution for your training problems. You’ll get two different colors, blue and black, so you won’t always have to try and find the one clicker you have. This can be used to train your dog some obedience tendencies, tricks, or help correct any bad behaviors. This metal clicker won’t rust and will work for a long time while producing a loud enough click for your pet to hear, no matter their age. The clicker has a big button that makes clicking it easy. Plus, you can just keep it in your palm and use it whenever you are out on a walk or in the house. This is a cost-effective option for training purposes.