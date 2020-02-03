Baking will always be an activity and passion passed down from generation to generation. Pulling out the recipes and getting together with your family to make some cookies, a cake or some form of pastry is a special time in any household. While you’re pulling out those recipes, you’ll also need to be pulling out your ingredients. One thing that can really put a damper on your baking session is realizing that you either don’t have any sugar or brown sugar or that it is has dried out. Brown sugar is extremely susceptible to drying out if it is not stored properly. To combat that, you need a brown sugar container that is airtight. This will allow you to store it for up to a few months, so you don’t have to throw away a half used bag that isn’t good anymore. If you’re getting ready to do some baking, consider picking up any of the three brown sugar storage containers we’ve highlighted for you, so you can make sure you have what you need before you turn on the oven.

Best Large Container

Packing a lot of brown sugar into a container that will fit it all is made easy when you use the Prep Solutions by Progressive Brown Sugar Keeper. If you’re hoping to hold a two pound bag of brown sugar, this is perfect for you. This 1.5-quart container is made with sturdy construction and features a lid that provides an airtight seal. The silicone seal inside the top of the lid ensures the locked in storage. The contoured body of the container makes it easy to pick up with one hand, so you don’t always have to grab it with two when you’re taking it out of a cabinet. It comes with a removable terra cotta disk that you can soak in water and snap it into the lid to keep your sugar from drying out longer. You’ll be able to find any type of storage container for your kitchen that you’re looking for from Prep Solutions. They believe in simple designs that make your life easier.

Best Stackable Container

Even though you may enjoy baking more than any other style of cooking, that doesn’t mean you can only have baking supplies in your kitchen. But, since you are bound to have a lot of ingredients, you’re going to need something that’s easy to store. With the OXO Good Grips POP Container, this 0.9-quart container is specifically meant for brown sugar. It will hold one standard box of brown sugar in its entirety, allowing you to buy the box and then throw it away. It has a space-saving design that lets you stack it on top of other containers. The lid is really impressive, as you’ll be able to push the button on the top to lock in an airtight seal. If you push it again, it will release the seal but it will also cause it to pop up, which allows you to use the top as a handle. The lid also comes apart with a simple twist, making cleaning it extremely simple. This doesn’t just have to be used for brown sugar, as it is perfectly capable of holding pasta, beans, cereal, flour, rice, coffee, nuts or snacks. The rounded corners of the container are designed for easy pouring and the silicone seal is dishwasher safe. The rest of the container and parts should be washed by hand.

Best Brown Sugar Saver

Once you have your container set, you can use a little something to lengthen the lifespan of your brown sugar. The Brown Sugar Bear Original Sugar Saver and Softener is that little something. This will maintain the moisture of your brown sugar for up to six months. Each one is shaped like a bear and is made from specially fired clay, so it can get wet and still keep its integrity and shape. It is made from food safe material and it is reusable. You just need to soak it in water for 20 minutes and then place it in with your brown sugar. You can also keep it in with baked goods, cakes, cookies, marshmallows, spices, salt, crackers, pretzels and chips, as it will soften and maintain moisture while not making things crack and brittle. You’ll only need to rinse it with cold water, as soap could leave a trace that you don’t want near your food.