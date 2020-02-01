It’s the big weekend ahead of the big game, which means we’re going to get a ton of new movie trailers scattered between the myriad of expensive TV commercials during the Super Bowl. Before we show you some of them, including the first teaser for Fast and Furious 9, we’ll remind you that The Rhythm Section opens this weekend, a thriller about a woman (Blake Lively) set to get her revenge against those people responsible for killing her family.

Joining it in theaters are a horror new spin on Gretel & Hansel, and The Assistant, an office drama that should also be on your radar. Also playing in theaters is Bad Boys for Life, which is still sitting at the top of the box office, and The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie’s latest movie that premiered last weekend.

Getting back to trailers, you’ll find quite a few clips below, many set to air during the Super Bowl — A Quiet Place, Fast and Furious, Mulan, Sonic the Hedgehog, and The SpongeBob Movie all have new ads ready for the game. We’ll likely get even more trailers for the big game, but they haven’t been released on YouTube just yet. Also included below is Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana, which is coming to theaters and streaming soon. We don’t normally include documentaries in our trailers roundup, but plenty of Tay Tay fans will want to see this one.

A Quiet Place: Part II

Fast and Furious 9

Fantasy Island

Miss Americana

Mulan

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Photograph

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Ultras