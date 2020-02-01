The more I tell you that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the most exciting film of MCU Phase 4, given all the official revelations from Marvel and the plethora of reports about the film’s plot and cast, the more proof I discover to reinforce that idea. Stephen Strange will not only have to figure out a new strategy for defending Earth now that his best weapon was destroyed, but he’ll travel the multiverse in the process, likely establishing the new rules of engagement for the bigger story arc in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

The next epic crossover movie like Endgame is already in the making, But before that happens, Marvel needs to rebuild this world, refresh the Avengers team, and establish new villains as well as new threats. Rumors say that Marvel is considering an epic Avengers vs. X-Men clash. Some claim that Marvel’s Secret Wars storyline from the comics will be adapted for the MCU. And, guess what movie might be the perfect avenue to deliver the plot twists we need to support both of those prospects? That’s right, Doctor Strange 2. And a new rumor gives us an interesting detail about the Multiverse of Madness: The movie will supposedly feature several top MCU characters with a huge twist, one that could even make it possible for Marvel to bring back some of our favorite dead Avengers.

After Infinity War and Endgame, the MCU is left without the real Vision, Loki, or Gamora, and Heimdall died as well. On top of that, Iron Man and Black Widow sacrificed their lives to save the world, and Captain America retired.

Marvel already confirmed that the Loki Disney+ TV series will tie into Strange 2, suggesting that Strange and 2012 Loki will meet in one of those alternate timelines. Jeremy Conrad from MCU Cosmic now says a reliable source told him the sequel might feature several known MCU characters, but in different ways. They will be versions of the characters from other realities than the heroes we know and love.

Conrad makes it clear from the get-go that this doesn’t mean Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans will have cameos as alternate versions of Iron Man and Captain America. Marvel could just hire different actors to play them, given that they come from different timelines. That’s if these two are going to be in the film.

However, whatever Strange finds in the multiverse might affect the entire MCU going forward, and could pave the way for the storylines I mentioned before.

Interestingly, some rumors that can’t be verified said that Deadpool and Wolverine might appear in the film. Separately, casting leaks revealed that America Chavez (Miss America) is going to appear in the film, and she’ll supposedly come from a different dimension. We know that’s possible because the Gamora who is alive in present-day MCU comes from a different timeline herself. She left her present (2014) to travel to this timeline (2023), where Thanos was finally defeated.

Finally, a rumor said not too long ago that the WandaVision TV series that’s set to premiere later this year ties directly into Strange 2, and it’s also supposed to feature dead Avengers. Specifically, we expect to see Quicksilver, Wanda’s brother, appear in the show. He died heroically back in Age of Ultron, where he was Avenger for less than a day.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to premiere on May 7th, 2021, so things could very well change before then. The film doesn’t have a director for the time being, with recent rumors saying that one of the major creative differences between Marvel and Scott Derrickson was the prominent role of Wanda, who’s rumored to be the unexpected villain in the film. If accurate, that’s one more detail that supports a future conflict between the Avengers and X-Men.

Image Source: Marvel Studios