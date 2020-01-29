Sony is widely expected to unveil the PlayStation 5 in February, but the company hasn’t sent out any press invitations yet at this point, which is an indication that the event will be held in the second half of February, at best. Microsoft may have shown the Xbox Series X design to the world late last year, but it hasn’t revealed any key details about what’s inside the console — we’re still waiting for specs as well as availability details. While both Sony and Microsoft stay quiet on the hottest products of 2020, we have more rumors for you about the next-gen consoles, and the latest leak claims the PS5 is better in almost every way than the new Xbox.

Twitter user @Tidux, who’s known for leaking inside information about gaming products that turns out the be accurate, said that the final dev kits of the PS5 are out and the PS5’s performance is better than the Xbox Series X in all the most important areas. Here’s the insider’s tweet on the subject:

CPU PS5 = XSX

GPU PS5 < XSX (less the 1TF)

RAM PS5 > XSX (BW and size)

SSD PS5 > XSX (Speed and size)

Performance PS5 > XSX This is what info i have gathered over the last few weeks. Final dev kits for PS5 are out. — Tidux (@Tidux) January 29, 2020

The two consoles will feature the same processor, the leaker said, but the Xbox is getting a better graphics processing unit. However, the new PlayStation has more RAM and faster RAM than the Xbox, as well as a bigger capacity SSD that’s also faster than the drives Microsoft is using in its upcoming Xbox Series X.

If all this is accurate, then the PS5 should be the best choice for gamers. But this is just a rumor for the time being, one that can’t be confirmed. That said, previous leaks did suggest that the Xbox Series X will deliver better GPU performance than the PS5 and that the new PlayStation might feature a faster solid-state drive than the Xbox. With that in mind, it certainly seems like that will indeed be the case.

That said, let’s not forget that Microsoft is reportedly working on two different versions of its next-generation Xbox, including one that’s more expensive than the PS5 and one that’s cheaper than Sony’s upcoming new console. If that turns out to be the case, the PS5 will obviously be better in every way than the less expensive Xbox, but Microsoft could be in trouble if that’s the case with the high-end model as well.