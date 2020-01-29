Gadgets from the Russian luxury goods manufacturer Caviar have always reminded me of couture fashions that you see on the runway. The kind that people ooh and aah over, that end up on magazine covers and in fashion spreads, but that a normal person wouldn’t ever wear, right? Because of the price, the too-elaborate design, whatever.

Take Caviar’s recent gold- and diamond-encrusted iPhone 11 that no person could hope to afford. Along those same lines, the Caviar engineers decided to turn for inspiration for their next over-the-top iPhone to an unexpected source. Specifically, to Tesla and to its polarizing, risk-taking Cybertruck. The result is an iPhone 11 Pro with a titanium body that borrows design cues from the Cybertruck for the phone’s “geometry of lines, simplicity of forms, and versatility of materials.”

To say this is a super-luxe, exclusive phone is a massive understatement. Caviar has produced a limited-edition line of the phones that includes only 99 units, and while the company doesn’t bother listing a price for this it’s probably safe to just go ahead and assume that none of us could afford it. This from a company whose creations along these lines can come with a price tag of as much as $100,000 (Click here, per the company’s request, if you actually want to bother and ask how much this thing will set you back).

Image Source: Caviar

From Caviar’s description of the phone:

“The titanium body of the smartphone is protected all around from any outer mechanical impact: The back cover, sides and even the screen are hidden under metal plates. At that, the total protection of the body does not violate, but even enhances the smartphone’s functionality: Now, if you wish to use your favorite apps with comfort or have video calls, the folding titanium screen protection is transformed into a comfortable holder.”

It’s certainly daring to use the Cybertruck’s imposing bulk and quasi-Blade Runner aesthetic as the inspiration for a smartphone. At one point during the trailer Caviar produced for the handset, which you can watch above, the words “Progressive Technical Thought” are blared proudly across the screen. And as it draws to a close, these words fill the screen — Cyberphone: The future is in your hands.