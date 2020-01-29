We’re less than two weeks away from Samsung’s next generation of flagship mobile phones, including the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip clamshell foldable. Anyone who’s been following tech news recently must have run into several Galaxy S20 and Z Flip leaks that spilled all of their secrets. While fans of the Galaxy S series will not be surprised come February 11th, those smartphone buyers who’re not into technology news will surely appreciate the new phones once they start seeing them in stores. As for Samsung, the company wants to make sure everyone knows its first Unpacked event of the year is coming soon, and it went all out on promoting the upcoming launch of the Galaxy phones.

Samsung set up plenty of billboards around the world and released a new clip that hint “at the shape of things to come,” according to a new announcement.

The official teaser, titled Change the shape of the future, doesn’t show any of the two phones but does tease the new clamshell foldable with the help of what appear to be rectangular phones concealed under a cover. The teaser also seems to tease the big name change coming to the Galaxy S series. The phones will be called Galaxy S20 instead of S11, a marketing move from Samsung that’s reportedly meant to make the latest Galaxy S model seem newer than the iPhone. Some say the Galaxy S20 name change will align the phone’s number to the year of its release. But we’ll have to wait until 2021 to see whether the S20 is followed by the S21 or the S30 — my money is on the latter.

Samsung used some of the same imagery to plant massive billboards around the world, in places like the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France:

Image Source: Samsung

Or the exterior of the Duomo in Milan, Italy:

Image Source: Samsung

And Times Square in New York:

Image Source: Samsung

Samsung’s massive Galaxy S20 marketing campaign will continue ahead of the phone’s arrival, which means you’re going to see plenty of similar S20 and Z Flip teasers in several locations around the world.

The Galaxy S20 will be available for preorder right after the February 11th event, rumors say, while the Galaxy Z Flip launches a few days later.